New Tottenham signing shows how big club is with ambition

Dan Coombs
New Tottenham Hotspur signing Steven Bergwijn poses for a photo at Tottenham Hotspur Training centre on January 28, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn yesterday.

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Steven Bergwijn is aiming for the top.

Spurs completed a move for Bergwijn yesterday, with BBC Sport reporting the club paid £27 million to PSV Eindhoven.

Bergwijn is aiming high, and he says he wants to win the Champions League.

 

He said: "I want to score goals, give assists and win the Champions League. Last season I loved to see that you beat Ajax."

It is to Tottenham's credit that winning the Champions League seems like a viable possibility.

Spurs reached the final last season, and they have a two time Champions League winning manager in charge, with Jose Mourinho winning with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fc Twente v PSV at the De Grolsch Veste on August 3, 2019 in Enschede Netherlands

It is good for Tottenham to hear of Bergwijn's high ambitions too, they are getting a player with a drive to win silverware.

His comments highlight how Tottenham's performances last season really put them on the map as a top club, and that helps them attract players like Bergwijn.

More good performances in the second half of the season from Spurs will help with player recruitment in the summer too.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

