New Tottenham signing shows how big club is with ambition

Tottenham completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn yesterday.

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Steven Bergwijn is aiming for the top.

Spurs completed a move for Bergwijn yesterday, with BBC Sport reporting the club paid £27 million to PSV Eindhoven.

Bergwijn is aiming high, and he says he wants to win the Champions League.

He said: "I want to score goals, give assists and win the Champions League. Last season I loved to see that you beat Ajax."

It is to Tottenham's credit that winning the Champions League seems like a viable possibility.

Spurs reached the final last season, and they have a two time Champions League winning manager in charge, with Jose Mourinho winning with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

It is good for Tottenham to hear of Bergwijn's high ambitions too, they are getting a player with a drive to win silverware.

His comments highlight how Tottenham's performances last season really put them on the map as a top club, and that helps them attract players like Bergwijn.

More good performances in the second half of the season from Spurs will help with player recruitment in the summer too.