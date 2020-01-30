Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Neil Lennon offers update on Celtic's transfer plans ahead of transfer deadline

Olly Dawes
Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon doesn't see any more transfer business being done.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told Sky Sports that he doesn't think the Bhoys will be making any more signings this month.

The Bhoys were in action on Wednesday evening, and picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over St Johnstone as they made it three wins in a row in 2020.

Olivier Ntcham put Celtic in front early on amid rumours about his future, before James Forrest doubled the lead for Lennon's side.

Leigh Griffiths notched the third on 26 minutes, with Celtic blitzing St Johnstone inside the first half an hour – and 3-0 is how it stayed as the Bhoys recorded a strong win.

Fans caught a brief glimpse of January signing Patryk Klimala, with the Polish attacker coming off the bench for an eight-minute cameo.

Fellow new arrival Ismaila Soro wasn't in the squad, but Lennon is seemingly happy to exit January with just two signings brought in, with the pair effectively replacing Scott Sinclair and Eboue Kouassi respectively.

Patryk Klimala (POL),Erhan Masovic (SRB),Marko Ilic (SRB) during the 2021 UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying Match between Poland and Serbia in Lodz, Poland, on October 15, 2019.

Speaking after the game, Lennon suggested that he doesn't think there will be any more signings, as he's now happy with his squad after signing Klimala and Soro.

Lennon pointed out that Celtic have players coming back from injury too, and believes that the squad will be stronger from February onwards even without any more signings.

“No, I don’t think so,” said Lennon. “I’ll be happy with the squad, I’ll be happy when the 31st of January is finished, because I’ll end up answering questions about speculation about this, that and the other. We’ve got Soro to come into the squad now, you’ve seen a little bit of Klimala tonight, and then we’ve got players coming back from injury, so hopefully the squad for February will be stronger,” he added.

A general view inside Celtic Park is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United...

