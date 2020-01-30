Neil Lennon comments on concerned Celtic player who allegedly wants to leave

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been linked with a move away from Parkhead.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told Sky Sports that he understands why Craig Gordon wants to leave, but he doesn't want to lose him.

The Bhoys were in blistering form on Wednesday night, as they beat St Johnstone 3-0 away from home thanks to goals from Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths.

That's now three wins in three for Celtic in 2020, with Neil Lennon kicking off the new year in style as he chases another league title.

There may not be much incoming business for Celtic this week given that Lennon has already signed Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro this month.

However, there have been rumours about a potential departure from Parkhead, as The Scottish Sun claim that goalkeeper Gordon wants to go.

He allegedly wants a move back to former club Hearts in order to play first-team football, having barely featured for Lennon since his arrival last year.

Yet with Scott Bain out injured and Conor Hazard out on loan, Gordon – who is out of contract this summer – is needed to offer backup to Fraser Forster, and Lennon doesn't want to see Gordon leave.

He claims that there is nothing in the Hearts rumours, but Gordon does want to leave and play first-team football elsewhere, and whilst Lennon understands Gordon's personal concerns, he just can't let him go now.

“No, there’s nothing in that,” said Lennon. “Craig wants to get out and play, which is totally understandable but, at the minute, he’s needed here, he’s a priority here.”

“He’s an outstanding goalkeeper, and he does have his own personal concerns, which I understand, but as far as the club is concerned, we don’t want him to go. I doubt it [he’ll leave] very much.”