Neil Lennon comments on concerned Celtic player who allegedly wants to leave

Olly Dawes
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been linked with a move away from Parkhead.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told Sky Sports that he understands why Craig Gordon wants to leave, but he doesn't want to lose him.

The Bhoys were in blistering form on Wednesday night, as they beat St Johnstone 3-0 away from home thanks to goals from Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths.

That's now three wins in three for Celtic in 2020, with Neil Lennon kicking off the new year in style as he chases another league title.

 

There may not be much incoming business for Celtic this week given that Lennon has already signed Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro this month.

However, there have been rumours about a potential departure from Parkhead, as The Scottish Sun claim that goalkeeper Gordon wants to go.

He allegedly wants a move back to former club Hearts in order to play first-team football, having barely featured for Lennon since his arrival last year.

Yet with Scott Bain out injured and Conor Hazard out on loan, Gordon – who is out of contract this summer – is needed to offer backup to Fraser Forster, and Lennon doesn't want to see Gordon leave.

Craig Gordon of Celtic arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

He claims that there is nothing in the Hearts rumours, but Gordon does want to leave and play first-team football elsewhere, and whilst Lennon understands Gordon's personal concerns, he just can't let him go now.

“No, there’s nothing in that,” said Lennon. “Craig wants to get out and play, which is totally understandable but, at the minute, he’s needed here, he’s a priority here.”

“He’s an outstanding goalkeeper, and he does have his own personal concerns, which I understand, but as far as the club is concerned, we don’t want him to go. I doubt it [he’ll leave] very much.”

Celebrations for Hearts keeper Craig Gordon as his team wins the Tennents Scottish Cup on penalties during the Tennents Scottish Cup Final between Heart of Midlothian and Gretna at...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

