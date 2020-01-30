Quick links

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Nah', 'Could easily tempt him': Some fans react after hearing Spurs want their captain

Olly Dawes
Southampton Fans cheer on their side during the Premier League match between Southampton and Swansea City at St Mary's Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Southampton, England.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton drives the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in...

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – but it may have to wait until summer.

It's claimed that Tottenham – as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton – are keen on Hojbjerg, with the Dane impressing the three teams.

Hojbjerg is Southampton's captain though, and they're unlikely to let their skipper go in the final hours of the transfer window, meaning Spurs may focus on him in the summer instead.

 

Hojbjerg will have just a year left on his deal come the summer, so Spurs – or the other two interested clubs – may sense a potential bargain.

The 24-year-old maybe doesn't grab headlines, but he has been a solid, dependable and battling midfielder in Hasenhuttl's engine room over the last year.

Formerly of Bayern Munich, Hojbjerg is robust and possesses great determination, and that may just be why Jose Mourinho wants to bring him to Spurs.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Unsurprisingly, the news has sparked reactions from Southampton fans, with some taking to Twitter to react, with some suggesting there is 'not a chance' of Hojbjerg joining Spurs, whilst suggesting that Tottenham will have a shock if they think they can get Hojbjerg having given Southampton Kyle Walker-Peters on loan.

Others believe that Hojbjerg will be off in the summer as he hasn't yet decided about a new deal, believing that Spurs could tempt him away, but the idea of Victor Wanyama returning to the South Coast in a part-exchange deal with Spurs was even suggested.

Southampton Fans cheer on their side during the Premier League match between Southampton and Swansea City at St Mary's Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Southampton, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

