'Mustard', 'Should start every week': Some West Ham fans react after Moyes' bold decision

West Ham United's poor form continued on Wednesday night, as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool.

The Hammers not only went into the game having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side West Bromwich Albion, but also with just one point in their last three Premier League games.

Beating Liverpool always seemed unlikely, and West Ham did actually put up a fight, but Liverpool took the lead in the first half as Divock Origi was fouled for a penalty, which Mohamed Salah converted.

Salah then teed up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the break to seal a 2-0 win for the Reds, who moved another step closer to clinching the Premier League title.

David Moyes won't have enjoyed a fourth straight league game without a win, but he will have seem some encouraging signs – particularly from teenager Jeremy Ngakia.

Moyes made the bold decision to give teenager Ngakia his Premier League debut against Liverpool, starting him at right back as Pablo Zabaleta needed a rest and Ryan Fredericks is out injured.

Ngakia fared well even against the European and World champions, and fans took to Twitter to rave about the 19-year-old's performance, branding him 'mustard'.

Others now think that Ngakia is the best right back at the club and should start every week, with Moyes' gamble seemingly paying off in the eyes of West Ham fans, even if it didn't translate to points on the pitch last night.

The final ball isn’t there and you can attribute some of that to nerves, but Ngakia looks alright. At least he’s trying to make something happen rather than get rid of the ball as soon as he’s on it. #COYI #WHULIV — GΔVIИ (@southbayhammer) January 29, 2020

On the plus. Ngakia looks mustard #WHUFC — Jimmy (@JimmyBerryO) January 29, 2020

On a positive note, Ngakia was impressive #whufc — Louis Spice (@louis_spice) January 29, 2020

Special mention tonight for Ngakia who never looked out of place and took his chance brilliantly against one of the best sides in Europe. A platform for him to build on also Declan Rice very good. — Khaleem Azam (@AzamWHUFC) January 29, 2020

Would play Ngakia this weekend against Brighton. Solid performance from the debutant! #WHUFC — West Ham News & Views (@WHUFC_News_6) January 29, 2020

Jeremy Ngakia was quality tonight, got to keep his place for Brighton. #WHUFC #GSBOUT — Jason (@jasontheo1969) January 29, 2020

Jeremy Ngakia is the best RB at the club — ADS #GSBOUT (@tekkers44whufc) January 29, 2020

What a decent, committed performance against what is the best club side in the world at the moment. If it wasn’t for Alisson, we would have scored 1 or 2 tonight. Ngakia was very impressive on his debut #WHUFC #LFC #WHULFC #COYI — Bill West (@bill_west_) January 29, 2020

Ngakia is miles better than Fredericks. Should start every week imo #whufc — Elliot (@ElliotWHU) January 29, 2020

Came away pleased with how well we played some parts tonight, soft pen and counter attack. If we took our chances and had some luck it could’ve been diff but nonetheless though Ngakia done very well on his debut #whufc — Parish (@parish2705) January 29, 2020