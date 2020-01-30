Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Mustard', 'Should start every week': Some West Ham fans react after Moyes' bold decision

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate theior win over Manchester United outside the Boleyn Ground, the Home of West Ham United football club on May 10, 2016 in London, England. Tonights Premier League...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool tackles Jeremy Ngakia of West Ham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London,...

West Ham United's poor form continued on Wednesday night, as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool.

The Hammers not only went into the game having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side West Bromwich Albion, but also with just one point in their last three Premier League games.

Beating Liverpool always seemed unlikely, and West Ham did actually put up a fight, but Liverpool took the lead in the first half as Divock Origi was fouled for a penalty, which Mohamed Salah converted.

 

Salah then teed up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the break to seal a 2-0 win for the Reds, who moved another step closer to clinching the Premier League title.

David Moyes won't have enjoyed a fourth straight league game without a win, but he will have seem some encouraging signs – particularly from teenager Jeremy Ngakia.

Moyes made the bold decision to give teenager Ngakia his Premier League debut against Liverpool, starting him at right back as Pablo Zabaleta needed a rest and Ryan Fredericks is out injured.

Mark Noble (R) of West Ham United smiles at Jeremy Ngakia following his Premier League debut during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on...

Ngakia fared well even against the European and World champions, and fans took to Twitter to rave about the 19-year-old's performance, branding him 'mustard'.

Others now think that Ngakia is the best right back at the club and should start every week, with Moyes' gamble seemingly paying off in the eyes of West Ham fans, even if it didn't translate to points on the pitch last night.

West Ham fans celebrate theior win over Manchester United outside the Boleyn Ground, the Home of West Ham United football club on May 10, 2016 in London, England. Tonights Premier League...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch