Moyes lauds West Ham's 'best' player who's 'needed as much as Arnautovic'

West Ham United are hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone.

David Moyes has suggested that the out-of-form Manuel Lanzini is arguably West Ham's 'best' player as he stated that he's 'needed as much as Arnautovic'.

During Moyes' first stint at West Ham manager, the one man that stood head and shoulders above the rest was, Arnautovic, but, of course, is no longer at the London club.

The Hammers, who are hovering above the Premier League's zone, were beaten by the soon-to-be champions Liverpool on Wednesday night, with Lanzini producing a poor display.

After the game, Moyes had nothing but positive words to share about the player, who has been bang out of form for some while now.

"He's arguably our best players, if not our best," Moyes told Football London. "I needed him as much as Arnautovic. I am desperate to get him back to those levels.

"I need the supporters to be right behind him. He is our flair, the person who makes the difference so he needs support but I also need him to do the right things for us. There is nobody more behind him than me."

In 17 Premier League games this season, Lanzini is yet to find the back of the net for his side, and he has provided three assists for his teammates in the meantime [transfermarkt].

The 26-year-old will be well aware that he is nowhere near his best and if the Hammers are to climb up the table then he needs to find his touch in the final third.

But it has to be questioned whether the players at the London Stadium have show something different about themselves and whether they have the tools for a relegation battle because they are right in it heading into some crucial months.