Moyes names Liverpool player who was 'unbelievable' yesterday, blasts senior man

West Ham United suffered a home defeat to the runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night.

David Moyes has hailed the 'unbelievable' Alisson Becker for his performance during Liverpool's 2-0 win over his West Ham United side on Wednesday evening.

The Hammers boss blasted referee, Jonathan Moss, for awarding Liverpool a penalty in the first half, as his anger was also seemingly aimed at those in the VAR truck because he felt that they are just 'making up the rules as they go along'.

The Reds moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they aren't far away from being crowned champions, whilst Moyes's side are sitting outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Nonetheless, after the game, whilst speaking to Bein Sports, as posted on their official Twitter account, Moyes vented his anger at the senior man in the middle and those in the VAR room.

"I thought we did a really good job on them for long periods," Moyes told Bein Sports. "Tactically we were well organised. We made one or two opportunities. I thought we done better in the second half with three or four chances. We could have done with taking one of them. But I have also got to say that their goalkeeper made a couple of 'unbelievable' saves.

"I thought with the penalty [there was a bit of lady luck] if it hits the hand and it leads to a goal [it doesn't stand] but now they are telling me if it leads to a penalty it's okay. I think they're making up the rules as they go along.

"Every time you question it, they come out with another rule and number 'x' or 'y'. Anyway, we lost the goal from the penalty, which was really disappointing."

From a realistic standpoint, Moyes would have known deep down that his team weren't going to get much against this Liverpool side.

But, they would have been disappointed that they didn't, at the very least, put the ball into the back of the net during the game because they had a number of guilt-edge chances.

It doesn't get any easier for West Ham, who face a very crucial home tie against Brighton at the weekend, before facing off against Man City before the winter break and they will then meet Liverpool once again, but this time it's a trip to Anfield.