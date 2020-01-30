Quick links

Moyes admits West Ham tried to keep the ball away from Liverpool star

David Moyes of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on January 3, 2020 in Romford, England.
Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium last night.

David Moyes of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on January 3, 2020 in Romford, England.

David Moyes has told Football London that West Ham United tried to keep the ball away from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk last night.

Liverpool beat West Ham 2-0, with Moyes’s men failing to pose too much of a threat throughout the contest.

West Ham did have a few chances, but Liverpool’s defence generally kept them at arm’s length.

And Moyes admits that West Ham even tried to keep the ball away from Van Dijk, as they knew how dominant he is in the air.

 

Moyes said: “We have talked about their speed on the counter attack and more importantly, not putting it near Van Dijk’s head as he just heads them away.

“That was disappointing, to lose a goal to a penalty was bad enough and then a counter attack, it was disappointing.”

Even though West Ham tried to keep the ball away from Van DIjk, they still couldn’t find a way past Joe Gomez, who was imperious in his defending.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool battles for possession with Robert Snodgrass of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on...

Gomez has returned to Liverpool’s starting line-up recently and the England international’s showings have earned great praise.

Liverpool’s win over West Ham means that they have now managed to establish an 19 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

