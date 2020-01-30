Moyes admits West Ham tried to keep the ball away from Liverpool star

Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium last night.

David Moyes has told Football London that West Ham United tried to keep the ball away from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk last night.

Liverpool beat West Ham 2-0, with Moyes’s men failing to pose too much of a threat throughout the contest.

West Ham did have a few chances, but Liverpool’s defence generally kept them at arm’s length.

And Moyes admits that West Ham even tried to keep the ball away from Van Dijk, as they knew how dominant he is in the air.

Moyes said: “We have talked about their speed on the counter attack and more importantly, not putting it near Van Dijk’s head as he just heads them away.

“That was disappointing, to lose a goal to a penalty was bad enough and then a counter attack, it was disappointing.”

Even though West Ham tried to keep the ball away from Van DIjk, they still couldn’t find a way past Joe Gomez, who was imperious in his defending.

Gomez has returned to Liverpool’s starting line-up recently and the England international’s showings have earned great praise.

Liverpool’s win over West Ham means that they have now managed to establish an 19 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.