Moyes admits West Ham man was left in shock by Liverpool's players at first

West Ham United were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool last night, as David Moyes surprisingly gave youngster Jeremy Ngakia his debut.

David Moyes has admitted to Football London that surprise West Ham United debutant Jeremy Ngakia was shocked by Liverpool’s strength at first.

Ngakia was handed his first West Ham senior appearance yesterday, as Moyes threw the youngster in at the deep end.

The 19-year-old was tasked with starting against Liverpool, and Moyes felt that the youngster did well after an initial period of adjustment.

“I didn’t tell him until today but I had in my mind I would do,” Moyes said.

“I wanted to give Zabaleta a rest. He done great, after the opening ten minutes when he got shocked a bit by their strength and did a lot of good things.”

Ngakia’s display last night will certainly have boosted his chances of starting more regularly for West Ham.

With Ryan Fredericks out right-back has become a problem position for the Hammers, with Pablo Zabaleta really struggling.

Zabaleta has clearly lost a yard of pace now, after reaching the age of 35.

The good news is that if Ngakia is able to cope against Liverpool then he should not over overawed in any other game.

West Ham will be putting pressure on the youngster’s shoulders if they do start him regularly though, as Moyes’s side are desperate for wins in their battle against the drop.