Mario Kart Tour Valentine's: Baby drivers and how to score 8,000

How to score 8,000 points in Mario Kart Tour with a baby driver to complete the corresponding Valentine's challenge.

The Valentine's event for Mario Kart Tour has commenced. This has added an alternate look for Baby Peach with her donning the feathers, sandals, and bow and arrow of Cupid. It also comes with new challenges including scoring 8,000 points while using a baby driver.

Mario Kart Tour recently had multiplayer come back in the form of a second beta test. This was available to everyone as opposed to just Gold Pass subscribers, but the mode is now gone until it makes its return (hopefully a permanent one).

While the absence of multiplayer is again disappointing, there is at least a new event and bunch of challenges for you to take on.

Mario Kart Tour baby drivers

There are plenty of baby drivers who you can score 8,000 points with in Mario Kart Tour.

Aside from the newly added Cherub Baby Peach inspired by Cupid, there's also the following:

Baby Mario

Baby Peach

Baby Daisy

Baby Rosalina

Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed feedback during the #MarioKartTour multiplayer test! We hope that you're excited for the full release. Please enjoy the Valentine's Tour in the meantime! pic.twitter.com/8bhP3CUZhM — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 29, 2020

How to score 8,000 points in Mario Kart Tour with a baby driver

Scoring 8,000 points in Mario Kart Tour with a baby driver should be simple enough.

All you need to do is choose your baby driver's favoured course, collect as many coins as possible, land some hits with items, and finish in first place.

Perform plenty of boosts whenever possible and also achieve a rocket start at the beginning of the race to get a higher amount of points at the beginning.

If you need any help for whatever reason, you can also make life easier by equipping the Gold Glider or Starchute if you own either one of them.

With that being said, they shouldn't be needed as finishing first, collecting coins, performing a rocket start, and landing hits with items should result in plenty of points.

