'Madness tbh': Some fans react after hearing they could sell player to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be chasing Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, in what could be a controversial transfer move.

Some Chelsea fans really don’t want to see Olivier Giroud sold to Tottenham Hotspur, as they fear it could strengthen one of their main Champions League chasing rivals.

Tottenham are currently four points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table, as the two sides battle it out for a top four places.

Spurs are currently short of options up-front with Harry Kane out injured, which could give Chelsea an advantage.

However, it is suggested by Sky Sports that Jose Mourinho’s side could look to take Giroud from Chelsea.

The French international has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.

But many Chelsea fans feel that letting him join Spurs would be a huge error.

Chelsea board trying to get Dries Mertens over the line by selling Olivier Giroud to Tottenham. Giroud open to move.



Strengthen a rival, that too Tottenham? ‍♂️ #CFC #THFC #Napoli — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) January 29, 2020

Giroud to a team managed by Mourinho IS indeed strengthening them.



I genuinely hope I'm wrong here though... — Pragmatic CFC (@Pragmatic_CFC) January 29, 2020

Chelsea will be regretted for that if that truely happens. Giroud to a team managed by Mourinho IS indeed strengthening them.



Giroud has been underrated by Chelsea fans and Lampard as a backup striker. #cfc — CC LT (@apexcigarette) January 29, 2020

Nahh! Giroud to spurs?? To spurs? What for?

Unbelievable!

Lewy would never dream letting a spurs player to chelsea, y we letting giroud to go?

Just wanna believe it's a rumour yahh — alinomvo92 (@AnangAlain) January 29, 2020

Madness tbh — J Michaels CFC (@JMichaelCFC) January 29, 2020

Giroud to Spurs should never be on the cards. Cannot strengthen a rival and especially them with that snake in charge — Steven French (@SteveFrenchCFC) January 29, 2020

If Giroud was to join Spurs he could step into their first-team immediately.

Lucas Moura has been starting up-front for Tottenham in recent weeks, but he hasn’t been as threatening as Mourinho would have hoped.

Giroud could offer Spurs an increased presence up-top, and that may just suit Mourinho, as he could help to bring others into play.