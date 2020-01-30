Quick links

'Madness tbh': Some fans react after hearing they could sell player to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be chasing Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, in what could be a controversial transfer move.

Some Chelsea fans really don’t want to see Olivier Giroud sold to Tottenham Hotspur, as they fear it could strengthen one of their main Champions League chasing rivals.

Tottenham are currently four points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table, as the two sides battle it out for a top four places.

Spurs are currently short of options up-front with Harry Kane out injured, which could give Chelsea an advantage.

 

However, it is suggested by Sky Sports that Jose Mourinho’s side could look to take Giroud from Chelsea.

The French international has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.

But many Chelsea fans feel that letting him join Spurs would be a huge error.

If Giroud was to join Spurs he could step into their first-team immediately.

Lucas Moura has been starting up-front for Tottenham in recent weeks, but he hasn’t been as threatening as Mourinho would have hoped.

Giroud could offer Spurs an increased presence up-top, and that may just suit Mourinho, as he could help to bring others into play.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

