'Legitimate shock, woah', 'love to see': Some fans react to arrival of Spurs 22-year-old

Following the news that Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined Luton Town on loan, a number of their fans have been having their say on Twitter.

The 22-year-old has come through the ranks at Tottenham but to date has only made four senior appearances for Spurs since his 2016 debut (Transfermarkt).

Carter-Vickers was on loan at fellow Championship side Stoke City earlier in the season, where he made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, including 12 in the league.

However, his last Stoke appearance was back at the end of November and, with seemingly little prospect of game time in the second half of the season by the club, was recalled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Carter-Vickers, capped eight times by the United States (Transfermarkt), will now be tasked with helping Luton climb off the foot of the Championship table and survive relegation.

The centre-back was highly praised by United States interim manager Dave Sarachan after the 1-0 friendly win against Paraguay in March 2018, telling ESPN: "This guy is steady, man, steady as a rock. He's hard, he's alert, he's better than you think with the ball.

"He looks like a running back, but as you can imagine, when the moments come that he's got to get in on a play, or not allow a guy to get behind him, he knows how to use that body. There's a lot of big guys that don't, and there's a lot of little guys that do, but he's a big guy that knows how to use his body and moves better than you think. He's just been very consistent all week long."

Here is what some Luton Town fans have been saying on social media about Carter-Vickers' arrival at Kenilworth Road:

A signing to make us American Hatters smile!! Welcome to Luton, Cameron!



As someone who's watched him play for the nat'l team many times, can definitely say he has the graft and effort for this level of football. — Eternal Blue (@BleedRaveGr33n) January 30, 2020

Luton are next in action this Saturday, the Hatters facing a trip to Championship title contenders West Bromwich Albion.