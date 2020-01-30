'Lost all respect for him': Some Sunderland fans react after hearing who could join Newcastle

Sunderland fans still remember Danny Rose fondly, but he could be set to join Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunderland fans have been left gutted after rumours that Danny Rose is set to join Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Telegraph report that Rose is set to move to Newcastle on loan from Spurs before the end of the month.

Rose is still very fondly remembered at Sunderland, after he spent a season on loan at the Stadium of Light during the 2013/14 campaign.

Rose even suggested that he was forever indebted to Sunderland earlier in his career.

"I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me and for a club to give you that chance and believe in you means the world,” he said to the Sunderland Echo in 2016.

"I still try to go up there and watch games - I went to the game against Everton where they won to stay up - and it’s a good three and a half hours from London, but I don’t think there’s any other way I can say thank you to Sunderland.”

And Sunderland fans now feel disappointed that Rose could be joining their main rivals.

I'm sure Danny Rose knows what he is doing if he signs for Newcastle or not we should not judge the guy he is and always will be Sunderland first I'm not angry just disappointed #safc — Dave Lee (@SunderlanDave) January 30, 2020

Don't think my heart could take Danny Rose in a Newcastle shirt. Lads fan. #SAFC pic.twitter.com/sjfLqB2HLE — Michael Potts (@MichaelPottsRT) January 23, 2020

Now lost all respect for rose https://t.co/gX1SxVEC9s — Cameron Robson (@CameronRoboSAFC) January 29, 2020

Can’t believe Danny rose like — D E A N R A I N E (@FTMxSAFC) January 29, 2020

Danny Rose to Newcastle....#SAFC — Joe Lee (@Joelee15) January 24, 2020

Still loves SAFC — Jim Coulton (@coulton1_jim) January 29, 2020

Rose’s decision to join Newcastle is understandable for the benefit of his career, despite Sunderland’s supporters displeasure at the switch.

Rose has been starved of action at Tottenham, but could go straight into Steve Bruce’s starting line-up.

Newcastle are set to be without both Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems for the remainder of the season, which means that they are short of options at left-back.