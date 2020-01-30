Liverpool man says West Ham are ‘defensive-orientated team’

Liverpool won against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described West Ham United as a ”defensive-orientated team”, as quoted on BBC Sport.

Klopp made the comments after Liverpool got the better of West Ham 2-0 away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds in the league from the penalty spot after just 35 minutes, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the advantage for last season’s Champions League winners seven minutes into the second half.

BBC Sport quotes Klopp as saying: "We could have done a lot of things better but there was only one team who deserved to win.

"We could have passed better, defended better. Who cares? These players played outstanding football so often, it was a normal performance.

"We never had 100% rhythm, it is tough to play against such a defensive-orientated team."

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening, hosts West Ham had 29% of the possession, took seven shots of which four were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Liverpool had 71% of the possession, took 13 shots of which five were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 70 points from 24 matches, while West Ham currently find themselves 17th in the standings with 23 points from 24 games.