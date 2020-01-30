Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Andrew Robertson display against West Ham

Andrew Robertson was in action for Liverpool against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Andrew Robertson against West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

Robertson was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against West Ham away from home at the London Stadium.

The 25-year-old left-back started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won.

The Scotland international looked a bit sloppy at the back and was good going forward, but it was not one of his best games this season.

 

According to WhoScored, Robertson took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, won one header, took 80 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles and one clearance.

So far this season, the former Hull City star has made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool, scoring one goal and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Robertson against West Ham and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

