Liverpool fans claim their player's 'forgotten how to play football'

John Verrall
Fabinho of Liverpool during the international friendly game between Liverpool and Napoli at Aviva Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.
Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League last night.

Fabinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans feel that Fabinho still has a long way to go until he finds his top form again, after injury.

Fabinho was given almost 30 minutes off the bench for Liverpool last night in their 2-0 victory over West Ham United.

However, during his time on the pitch, the Liverpool midfielder was rusty.

 

Fabinho was one of the Reds stars over the first half of the campaign, but after missing over two months of the season with injury, he is still searching for form.

And Liverpool fans admit that their Brazilian enforcer is a long way from his best.

Despite Fabinho’s struggles, Liverpool were generally comfortable in their victory over West Ham.

The Reds took the lead through Mo Salah and sealed the points when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added a second.

Liverpool are now 19 points clear at the top of the table, and appear to be coasting towards their first ever Premier League title.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

