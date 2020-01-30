Liverpool fans claim their player's 'forgotten how to play football'

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League last night.

Liverpool fans feel that Fabinho still has a long way to go until he finds his top form again, after injury.

Fabinho was given almost 30 minutes off the bench for Liverpool last night in their 2-0 victory over West Ham United.

However, during his time on the pitch, the Liverpool midfielder was rusty.

Fabinho was one of the Reds stars over the first half of the campaign, but after missing over two months of the season with injury, he is still searching for form.

And Liverpool fans admit that their Brazilian enforcer is a long way from his best.

Also has Fabinho completely forgotten how to play football since he’s been injured #WHULIV — Nat Martin (@N_Martin8) January 29, 2020

Fabinho was rusty, lost possession often.



He needs time to get back to how he was before the injury. #LFC — Anfieldman (@Anfieldman2) January 29, 2020

Fabinho looks miles off where he was. Very sloppy — LFC ❤️ (@macca1980haribo) January 29, 2020

Fabinho looks like he should be getting minutes with the u23's, he's like a rusty old bucket — Rod (@Starsky_LFC) January 29, 2020

I’m sure Fabinho will be class again soon needs game time still but he is miles off the pace atm — MarluLFC (@LfcMarlu) January 29, 2020

Fabinho very sloppy he looks 75% fit #LFC — LFC_Paul (@LFC_PaulS) January 29, 2020

Fabinho needs to play that FA Cup match! Too rusty. — ankit chaudhary (@ankitcLFC) January 29, 2020

Despite Fabinho’s struggles, Liverpool were generally comfortable in their victory over West Ham.

The Reds took the lead through Mo Salah and sealed the points when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added a second.

Liverpool are now 19 points clear at the top of the table, and appear to be coasting towards their first ever Premier League title.