Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds kid used by Bielsa seen near foreign club's ground amid reports he'll sign 4-year deal

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kun Temenuzhkov's Leeds United career appears to be coming to an end.

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers and Kun Temenuzhkov of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on January 6,...

The Leeds United Under-23s striker Kun Temenuzhkov was in Alicante last night - according to his Instagram story.

It follows reports in Spain that Temenuzhkov will sign a four-year contract with local club La Nucia [Golsmedia].

And the Bulgarian is already following the Spanish third division side on Twitter.

Temenuzhkov, who has only played once for the Leeds first-team, was given a new deal as recently as late September.

But he last appeared for the U23s early the following month.

 

Last week, the teenager flew to Barcelona, where he previously spent time with the city's most famous club, amid links to another local side Lleida Esportiu.

But it seems he'll join Leida's league rivals instead.

Temenuzhkov, a Bulgaria U21 international, signed for Leeds in the summer of 2017 and made his one and only senior appearance against Queens Park Rangers in last season's FA Cup third round.

Two Leeds youngsters, Adrian Balboa (Lorca FC) and Rafa Mujica (Villarreal B) are already plying their trade in Spain this season, albeit on loan.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch