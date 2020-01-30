Leeds kid used by Bielsa seen near foreign club's ground amid reports he'll sign 4-year deal

Kun Temenuzhkov's Leeds United career appears to be coming to an end.

The Leeds United Under-23s striker Kun Temenuzhkov was in Alicante last night - according to his Instagram story.

It follows reports in Spain that Temenuzhkov will sign a four-year contract with local club La Nucia [Golsmedia].

And the Bulgarian is already following the Spanish third division side on Twitter.

Kun seemingly now in Alicante. Weekend reports claimed he'll sign 4-year deal at local club La Nucia - he's following them on Twitter. #lufc pic.twitter.com/iU8NQDdAdS — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 30, 2020

Temenuzhkov, who has only played once for the Leeds first-team, was given a new deal as recently as late September.

But he last appeared for the U23s early the following month.

Last week, the teenager flew to Barcelona, where he previously spent time with the city's most famous club, amid links to another local side Lleida Esportiu.

But it seems he'll join Leida's league rivals instead.

Missing Leeds U23s striker Kun Temenuzhkov appears to have flown to Barcelona last night - is transfer afoot? #lufc pic.twitter.com/mN2BXfLbKt — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 24, 2020

Temenuzhkov, a Bulgaria U21 international, signed for Leeds in the summer of 2017 and made his one and only senior appearance against Queens Park Rangers in last season's FA Cup third round.

Two Leeds youngsters, Adrian Balboa (Lorca FC) and Rafa Mujica (Villarreal B) are already plying their trade in Spain this season, albeit on loan.