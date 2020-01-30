Klopp raves about 'world-class' Liverpool player after yesterday's win

Liverpool picked up a 2-0 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium yesterday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Alisson proved just how good he was last night.

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over West Ham United and were generally comfortable throughout the contest.

However, they did have a couple of scares, which were largely out of their own making.

Liverpool’s defence made a few errors during the match, but they were bailed out by Alisson when they were breached.

And Klopp admits that the Brazilian stopper showed some ‘world-class’ talent to ensure that his side kept a clean sheet.

"I would give these boys my kids I trust them so much, but they can still make these ridiculous mistakes. It's about staying concentrated," he said.

"The goalkeeper showed his quality with world class saves.

"The difficulty tonight was to get the rhythm, keep the rhythm and stay concentrated. The biggest chances we gave them. Gini's pass, sensational save from Ali, then Trent against the post, slapstick."

Despite Klopp’s apparent frustration at his Liverpool side for giving up chances, he simply cannot be too disappointed with his team.

Liverpool are still unbeaten in the Premier League this term, and now have a 19 point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds scored their goals through Mo Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain yesterday, as they cruised to the three points.