Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND: Yozora isn't the only sad Final Fantasy Versus XIII character reference

Yozora from the fictional in-game video game, Verum Rex, isn't the only Final Fantasy Versus XIII character reference in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND is available now on PlayStation 4 only until it launches on Xbox One in February. Some have argued that the DLC is a "shameless cash-grab," but there's no denying it's got us all talking. This is largely because of the return of Yozora from the fictional in-game video game, Verum Rex. His ending is an obvious and sad ode to the deceased Final Fantasy Versus XIII, but there's another character reference that is even more tragic.

The ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 is largely recycled cut-scenes from the game's original ending coupled with the same boss fights but with you able to play as Kairi, Roxas, and others. This in and of itself isn't very impressive or worth the fee, but what has everyone talking is the secret episode reference to Final Fantasy Versus XIII.

Yozora is an obvious metaphor for Noctis, but - while he made it into what Final Fantasy Versus XIII eventually became with XV - there's another character who is referenced in Kingdom Hearts 3. Only she didn't make it into XV as she was replaced once Tetsuya Nomura was no longer attached to direct. And her symbolic inclusion in Nomura's mishmash of Disney and Final Fantasy is heart-breaking.

KINGDOM HEARTS 3 REMIND: How to defeat the Luxord data boss

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND: Nameless Star is Stella Nox Fleuret theory

There's a theory amongst the Kingdom Hearts 3 community (as discussed by YouTuber the Night Sky Prince) that a Nameless Star Sora can speak to in the Final World is a metaphor for Stella Nox Fleuret from Final Fantasy Versus XIII.

Stella was primed to be a main character in Final Fantasy Versus XIII alongside Noctis, but she was ultimately replaced by the unremarkable Lunafreya Nox Fleuret.

Luna had a completely different appearance unlike Noctis who largely maintained his name and overall look when Versus XIII transitioned from director Tetsuya Nomura to Hajime Tabata. And Kingdom Hearts 3 fans firmly believe there are references to this change in character through a Nameless Star.

When speaking to Sora in the Final World (the place that's nothing but clouds), a Nameless Star made up of shiny dots talks about how Sora must be special for somehow retaining his appearance. This can easily be taken as a cheeky and perhaps passive aggressive remark about how Sora has managed to stay the same unlike Stella and Noctis.

In response to a question about whose heart she belongs to, the Nameless Star says no one's anymore as "they took away my name - everything about me." This too can be interpreted as Stella and Nomura referring to Square Enix changing her name, look, and probably everything else about her for Luna.

When speaking about who she pines for, the Nameless Star refers to a 'he' who has "been changed beyond recognition - his heart replaced with another's". This again is likely referring to how Noctis was changed from Versus XIII to XV. He managed to keep his name and largely his look, but perhaps everything else about him was completely different to what Nomura had envisioned.

The Nameless star could also be referring to Yozora from Verum Rex. This fictional in-game video game is obviously symbolic of Final Fantasy Versus XIII with Yozora as Noctis, so it's likely Yozora is who the Nameless Star is pining for.

As for the mysterious Nameless Star being Stella, there is further evidence in the Secret Episode. Sora specifically says "that girl told me about you" to Yozora, meaning he's the one she's hoping to be rescued by. Yozora himself then says his appearance isn't what he really looks like, which could again possibly be a reference to him being Noctis from Final Fantasy Versus XIII. Yes, we understand this all headache-inducing.

As for who Yozora means when he says "I will save you" in the secret episode ending which sees Sora frozen, he's probably referring to Stella (or at least her Verum Rex variant) as the Nameless Star.

We feel confident in agreeing with the Nameless Star theory which suggests Stella Nox Fleuret is in Kingdom Hearts 3. Her variant was shown in the commercial prior to the Toy Story world, so it makes sense for her to be the Nameless Star Yozora is searching for.

In regard to what this means for the inevitable next Kingdom Hearts game, who the hell knows? Xigbar is coming back, there's another Organization XIII-type group who wear animal masks, Maleficent is poised to return Pete, and everything's just a mess. It'd be neat if Yozora and the Verum Rex variant of Stella were major figures, but - as of now - it's impossible to predict what Nomura has planned.

Unfortunately, all we can end on is by saying that it's a shame Final Fantasy Versus XIII never happened. Yes, Final Fantasy XV was eventually released, but they seem to have only been the same project on a superficial level. Final Fantasy Versus XIII had the potential to be one of the best instalments in the never-ending series, whereas XV ended up being a disappointment.

SIMPLICITY IS BEST: Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND shows why the series was at its best in 2002

When it comes to the Final Fantasy Versus XIII references in Kingdom Hearts 3, it's up to you to decide whether they're tragic, a bad joke, or if Nomura just needs to let it go. We, however, definitely fall on the side of it being tragic.