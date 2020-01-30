What is Karan Johar's net worth? A glamorous date is no stretch for this What the Love mentor!

There are so many dating shows, but we're always happy to tuck into another.

His new dating-makeover show has hit Netflix, but what is Karan Johar's net worth?

If you can score a prestigious Padma Shri award, perhaps money isn't so difficult to come by...

The 47-year-old Indian multi-talent - also commonly known as KJo - is foremostly known as a film director and has helmed such acclaimed and applauded efforts as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

However, he is perhaps best known for the immensely successful 2010 feature My Name Is Khan, which saw him bag Filmfare's Best Director for a second time.

It's not all directing though, as he's known by many as a television personality, having hosted the likes of Koffee with Karan, which ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2019. Also, let's not forget his time as a judge on such shows as India's Next Superstars, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent.

Needless to say, he's a very busy man, and along with his work on Ghost Stories, he has something else for Netflix fans to enjoy!

What the Love! with Karan Johar

The new dating show - What the Love! with Karan Johar - arrived on Netflix on Thursday, January 30th 2020.

It follows Karan as he helps singles embrace newfound confidence, encouraging them to head out and find love.

According to the Indian Express, he said of the show: “Love, match-making, and hosting — What The Love! With Karan Johar has given me three things that come naturally to me, all in one go! We have all been through difficult phases of self-doubt and low confidence, which often affects our ability to put ourselves out there."

He continued: "Through this show, I want people to look inward and truly love and accept themselves, so that they can find their path to their happily ever after.”

What is Karan Johar's net worth?

According to The Richest, Karan Sohar has a net worth of $200 Million.

When you account for just how many roles he has taken on over the years, it perhaps isn't too surprising to see such a high figure. When you're working as a successful actor, director, producer, writer, costume designer, and of course, television host, you're going to be making some sweet income.

According to the same site, he earned a whopping $3,100,000 for his film and TV work back in 2014, which is a big leap from $1,400,000 the year prior. Unfortunately, they don't display his specific earnings beyond 2014.

Considering his work since then though, we predict it's been steadily on the rise ever since.

In a recent post, he expressed his happiness with the show, saying: "Had the best time interacting with these millennials and it was absolutely wonderful to get them ready for love. What The Love! Now streaming on Netflix #WhatTheLove."

