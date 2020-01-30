Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp shares what Liverpool player has told him about his injury

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Divock Origi was in action for Liverpool against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Divock Origi of Liverpool is tackled by Jeremy Ngakia of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told the club’s official website what striker Divock Origi has said to him about his injury.

The Belgium international striker was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening.

 

The 24-year-old striker had to be substituted in the 69th minute with an injury, and many Liverpool fans will be worried.

However, Klopp has allayed those fears, and the Liverpool boss has shared what the striker has told him about his injury.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Always when a player has to come off it’s a concern, especially when you play again three days later.

“But he told me it was cramps and let’s hope that it is like this and then he should be ready again.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Divock Origi of Liverpool comes doiwn in action the box for a penalty during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at...

Positive news

Origi is not a regular in the starting lineup, but the Belgium international is a very good option to have on the Liverpool substitutes’ bench.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has made five starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

If the striker is not seriously injured, then it is great for Liverpool, as he will be an important figure in the Reds’ quest to win the Premier League, the Champion League and the FA Cup this season.

Divock Origi of Liverpool FC during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch