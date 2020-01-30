Jurgen Klopp shares what Liverpool player has told him about his injury

Divock Origi was in action for Liverpool against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told the club’s official website what striker Divock Origi has said to him about his injury.

The Belgium international striker was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against West Ham United away from home at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old striker had to be substituted in the 69th minute with an injury, and many Liverpool fans will be worried.

However, Klopp has allayed those fears, and the Liverpool boss has shared what the striker has told him about his injury.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Always when a player has to come off it’s a concern, especially when you play again three days later.

“But he told me it was cramps and let’s hope that it is like this and then he should be ready again.”

Positive news

Origi is not a regular in the starting lineup, but the Belgium international is a very good option to have on the Liverpool substitutes’ bench.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has made five starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

If the striker is not seriously injured, then it is great for Liverpool, as he will be an important figure in the Reds’ quest to win the Premier League, the Champion League and the FA Cup this season.