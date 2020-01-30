'It was not easy'...Recent signing says he struggled at Tottenham at first, is coming good

Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso is adjusting to the club.

Tottenham Hotspur made the signing of Giovani Lo Celso permanent this week.

BBC Sport report the Argentine is under contract until 2025, a terrific piece of business for Tottenham.

Lo Celso spoke to the club website and feels he is getting up to speed.

He said: "At first it was not easy because of my injury when I arrived at the club, now I feel more comfortable I am playing more and enjoying it.

"We know the team goals and what a club like this demands. We know what it means to wear this shirt.

"This is a very big club with high expectations and we know we have to finish close to the top to compete in the Champions League next season."

Lo Celso had a hectic summer with Argentina and then his transfer saga, before getting injured in the first international break.

The manager who signed him, Mauricio Pochettino, barely got to use him at all.

After being used sparingly at first by Jose Mourinho, Lo Celso is establishing himself as a key player.

His role will only increase now with Inter Milan signing Christian Eriksen, and Lo Celso may feel more comfortably mentally, knowing he has signed permanently, and in the knowledge Mourinho and his staff want him.