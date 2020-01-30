Quick links

Inter and Tottenham fans react to Christian Eriksen's debut display

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur on February 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Christian Eriksen's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan went through earlier this week.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur fans have generally praised Christian Eriksen’s debut last night.

Eriksen’s transfer from Tottenham to Inter was only confirmed earlier this week, but the Dane was quickly used by his new side.

Eriksen came off the bench in Inter’s 2-1 win in the Coppa Italia over Fiorentina.

 

The attacking midfielder showed a few nice touches during his time on the pitch, in what was an encouraging cameo display.

And Tottenham and Inter fans have praised Eriksen’s performance.

Eriksen had been out of sorts in his last year at Tottenham, which meant that his departure wasn’t as big a blow as expected.

Eriksen was a key player for Spurs for much of his time at the club, but towards the end his form badly dipped.

Tottenham have made two signings already this month, with Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes joining, and more new players could sign up soon, now they have raised some funds from the sale of Eriksen.

