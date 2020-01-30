Inter and Tottenham fans react to Christian Eriksen's debut display

Christian Eriksen's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan went through earlier this week.

Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur fans have generally praised Christian Eriksen’s debut last night.

Eriksen’s transfer from Tottenham to Inter was only confirmed earlier this week, but the Dane was quickly used by his new side.

Eriksen came off the bench in Inter’s 2-1 win in the Coppa Italia over Fiorentina.

The attacking midfielder showed a few nice touches during his time on the pitch, in what was an encouraging cameo display.

And Tottenham and Inter fans have praised Eriksen’s performance.

Eriksen looks more comfortable in this team than Sanchez does and he's been here for 2 days. — Djent (@Djentlemangames) January 29, 2020

Eriksen gliding round the pitch ‍♂️‍♂️ — SpursJack (@spurs_jack) January 29, 2020

The flag may be up, but thats the kind of play Eriksen brings to the team. Looking forward to having him in the starting XI — Djent (@Djentlemangames) January 29, 2020

Nah this Lukaku-Martinez-Eriksen combination will be so good — Artturi (@thfcTuri) January 29, 2020

Peak Eriksen there - lovely pass for an assist, only for goal to be ruled out. He looks good. Just want to see if he’s on corners. — Matt Newby (@MatthewNewby) January 29, 2020

Eriksen is going to destroy Serie A — Kidiaba’s Ponytail (@KidiabaPonyTail) January 29, 2020

Lautaro & Eriksen are going to cause trouble — African Giant (@quda_kwashe) January 29, 2020

Eriksen had been out of sorts in his last year at Tottenham, which meant that his departure wasn’t as big a blow as expected.

Eriksen was a key player for Spurs for much of his time at the club, but towards the end his form badly dipped.

Tottenham have made two signings already this month, with Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes joining, and more new players could sign up soon, now they have raised some funds from the sale of Eriksen.