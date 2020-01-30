Injury blow for Celtic as defender could be missing for 'a week or two'

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic had to be substituted off with another knee problem on Wednesday night.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon plans to rest Jozo Simunovic after he had more knee problems playing for the Hoops against St Johnstone, stating to The Daily Record that he could be missing for 'a week or two'.

The Croatian centre-back has already missed much of the season after undergoing surgery, sitting out of action between August and January.

However, having started their last four matches following a return from the winter break, there had been hope his fitness issues were now behind him.

Unfortunately for the player and for Celtic his return did not last through half-time at McDiarmid Park with Lennon having to take him out of his three-man defensive line.

Now the player could be on the sidelines for the next two weeks as the Hoops boss looks to get him back to peak fitness.

As quoted by The Daily Record, Lennon said: "We had to change the shape because Jozo Simunovic had a knee problem.

"Jozo’s played through the pain barrier but he couldn’t go on.

"You managed him week by week but he should be fine. In the circumstances we’ve had to cajole him a little to come out and play, which was a bit of a risk, but thankfully I don’t think there’s any damage.

"We’ll give him a rest and have him back in a week or two."

Although Lennon sounds unconcerned, clearly this is far from ideal for Celtic who now have no natural cover for Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer in central defence.

With other stand-ins like Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed having injury problems of their own recently, the Hoops are being left a little short.

With a lighter schedule, a week or two-week absence would not be a big issue but the fact is the Hoops have four matches over the next fortnight, three of which are away from home.

It's a crucial period of the season and they are now a defensive injury away from real problems in the starting eleven.

Lennon is clearly a fan of Simunovic, consistently giving him minutes when available.

However, with a sketchy injury history (Transfermarkt), can he be relied upon in a Celtic jersey?

With Celtic recently utilising three-man defence formations, a dip into the transfer market could be required before tomorrow's deadline.