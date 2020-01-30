How to do the Break My Stride TikTok - lyrics and step-by-step guide

A classic song from the 80s has been revived thanks to social media app TikTok.

TikTok has taken over the internet in the past few years, earning over 800 million users worldwide since 2016.

As a result, a lot of the internet's memes and trends originate or take on a life of their own on the app which is famed for allowing people to dance and lip-sync to their favourite songs, among other things.

The latest song to make it big on the social media site is Break My Stride from one-hit-wonder Matthew Wilder.

Matthew Wilder's Break My Stride has been revived by TikTok

That's right, one of the biggest songs of 1983 has earned itself a new lease of life on the TikTok app as users have taken to using the song for a hilarious strand of comedy videos.

Speaking to the BBC, Matthew Wilder, the musician behind Break My Stride, said of the revival: "I'm astonished and I'm thrilled."

It's not hard to see why either as, according to Wilder, the song has been played over 60 million times on TikTok and has even returned to the charts on Spotify and Apple Music.

Matthew Wilder's YouTube channel has even released a lyric video for the song off the back of its revival on TikTok.

What videos are Break My Stride being used for?

In most cases, songs on TikTok are used to create dances or users simply lip-sync to the songs.

The case of Break My Stride is a little different, however, as users are texting the lyrics of the song to friends and then dancing in front of the resulting screenshots and it's safe to say that some of the results are surprisingly hilarious.

A particular highlight comes at 1:01 in the video below.

How to do the Break My Stride TikTok

The Break My Stride TikTok is actually quite a simple on.

First, you'll need to text the lyrics of the song (which can be found below) to a friend or family member.

Then, take a screenshot or two of the replies and add them into TikTok to create a sequence.

After that, get Break My Stride playing and dance along to the song, showing off the hilarious text exchange you've just had.

The lyrics you'll need:

Last night I had the strangest dream

I sailed away to China

In a little rowboat to find ya

And you said you had to get your laundry cleaned

Didn't want no one to hold you

What does that mean

And you said

AIN'T NOTHIN' GONNA BREAK-A MY STRIDE

NOBODY GONNA SLOW ME DOWN, OH NO

I GOT TO KEEP ON MOVIN'