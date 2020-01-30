Quick links

West Ham United

'Hope this is true': Some West Ham fans react to rumours regarding two-time league winner

Amir Mir
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are currently hovering about the Premier League's relegation zone with deadline day looming.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh,...

West Ham United fans on Twitter have offered their thoughts on Twitter after they were linked with a move for Celtic's Olivier Ntcham. 

French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed that Premier League side West Ham are in advanced negotiations for the Celtic man - Ntcham started for his side last night and scored during their win over St Johnstone. 

 

Sections of the Hammers faithful are hopeful that they can pull off the 23-year-old's signature, as some dubbed him a 'baller'.

West Ham are in need of some players following their pretty abject season so far, which has seen them sack Manuel Pellegrini and sit above the Premier League's relegation zone heading into a crucial few months of the campaign. 

A player like Ntcham would add something different and a spark to their midfield, but with deadline day edging closer it does seem as though a deal might be difficult.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring the second goal during the last minute of injury time during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio...

Even though sections of the West Ham faithful would be pleased with his signing, it does seem as though that the player might not be going anywhere. 

As quoted by The Belfast Telegraph, Celtic boss Neil Lennon labelled the talk of Ntcham and West Ham as 'nonsense'.

It's clear that Celtic wouldn't want to lose their man but if David Moyes and Co. are really keen on the player that they should put the money on the table, and then they will never know what that can lead to.

Ntcham, who has won two league titles at Parkhead, can provide that something different, and it seems as though the struggling London club need that bit of magic in the final third. 

Here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch