'Hope this is true': Some West Ham fans react to rumours regarding two-time league winner

West Ham United are currently hovering about the Premier League's relegation zone with deadline day looming.

West Ham United fans on Twitter have offered their thoughts on Twitter after they were linked with a move for Celtic's Olivier Ntcham.

French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed that Premier League side West Ham are in advanced negotiations for the Celtic man - Ntcham started for his side last night and scored during their win over St Johnstone.

Sections of the Hammers faithful are hopeful that they can pull off the 23-year-old's signature, as some dubbed him a 'baller'.

West Ham are in need of some players following their pretty abject season so far, which has seen them sack Manuel Pellegrini and sit above the Premier League's relegation zone heading into a crucial few months of the campaign.

A player like Ntcham would add something different and a spark to their midfield, but with deadline day edging closer it does seem as though a deal might be difficult.

Even though sections of the West Ham faithful would be pleased with his signing, it does seem as though that the player might not be going anywhere.

As quoted by The Belfast Telegraph, Celtic boss Neil Lennon labelled the talk of Ntcham and West Ham as 'nonsense'.

It's clear that Celtic wouldn't want to lose their man but if David Moyes and Co. are really keen on the player that they should put the money on the table, and then they will never know what that can lead to.

Ntcham, who has won two league titles at Parkhead, can provide that something different, and it seems as though the struggling London club need that bit of magic in the final third.

Here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the rumours:

Would be a great signing — Matt Davey (@Daveyboymarra) January 29, 2020

this kid is a baller, i'd take him every day of the week — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) January 30, 2020

Great signing — West Hammers (@SebHaller22) January 29, 2020

Wow baller — Steve (@Steve_WHU_) January 29, 2020

He’s scored tonight too. We need someone! — ⚒Sam the Hammer⚒ (@samcwhufc) January 29, 2020

I hope this is true, watched him a few times and looks very energetic.

I know only Scottish footy — Chris Shepherd (@shepherd_1972) January 29, 2020