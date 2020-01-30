Get to know Hannah John-Kamen: The Stranger star's age, Instagram and previous roles!

Even amidst a stunning ensemble, Hannah John-Kamen manages to stand out.

The Stranger has arrived and Hannah John-Kamen has us seriously impressed.

It's safe to say that nobody will be considering cancelling their Netflix subscription in 2020...

The streaming service had an amazing 2019, giving us brilliant conclusions to popular shows, continuing fan-favourites and ushering in new gems like The Witcher right at the end.

Already, they've proven that 2020 is going to be a big one too. In January, we've had new seasons from the likes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and film fans have been invited to sink their teeth into the new Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler.

Both have been championed by audiences, but in the realm of TV at the moment, all eyes are on The Stranger.

Hannah John-Kamen in The Stranger

Hannah John-Kamen plays the titular role of the mysterious stranger in this gripping miniseries written by Danny Brocklehurst.

It's actually based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, which must surely have fans in high places considering the cast...

In this tale of a family man's life turned upside down, we have the likes of Richard Armitage (he plays Adam Price), Siobhan Finneran (DS Johanna Griffin), Jennifer Saunders (Heidi), Shaun Dooley (Tripp) and many more turning in exceptional performances.

All eight episodes arrived on Netflix on Thursday, January 30th 2020.

Although much of the production is impressive, we're especially keen to spotlight the 30-year-old British actress' spellbinding work. So, let's consider where we've seen her previously.

Hannah John-Kamen: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Hannah first appeared on screens in the popular British series Misfits in 2011 (she played Carly in one episode).

However, her first gig was voicing Lord's Blade Ciaran in the video game Dark Souls the same year.

Since then, she's scored so many great TV roles in the likes of Killjoys (Dutch), The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Naia), Black Mirror (Sonja/Selma Telse), Game of Thrones (Ornela), The Tunnel (Rosa Persaud), Happy Valley (Justine), The Hour (Rosa Maria Ramirez) and more.

She's also starred in a number of exciting blockbusters, such as MCU sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp (Ava/Ghost), Ready Player One (F'Nale Zandor), Tomb Raider (Sophie) and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (First Order Officer).

Not bad at all!

Hannah John-Kamen attends the British Independent Film Awards 2019 at Old Billingsgate on December 01, 2019 in London, England.

