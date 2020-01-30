Quick links

Guardiola admits he's a 'big fan' of one Aston Villa player

Manchester City and Aston Villa will meet in the Carabao Cup final.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted to BBC Radio Five Live that he is a big fan of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Guardiola’s City side will take on Villa in the Carabao Cup final in March, as they look to win the first silverware on offer this season.

 

City head into the match as the heavy favourites to win, but Guardiola knows that Villa could present a tough test.

And he claims that Grealish is now one of the very best players in the Premier League.

Guardiola’s comments may concern Villa supporters, as City have already been linked with a move for their star man.

The Metro claim that City are eyeing up a summer move for Villa’s playmaker, and Guardiola’s latest quotes will do little to calm the rumours.

In the meantime Grealish will be looking to keep Villa in the Premier League.

Dean Smith’s side are still locked in a relegation battle, and will return to action this weekend, when they take on Bournemouth.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

