Meet Adria Ajorna from Good Omens: Anathema Device actress is set for big things in 2020

Good Omens is filled to the brim with some huge actors but what do we know about Anathema star Adria Ajorna?

Good Omens, it is safe to say, is a TV show unlike any other.

Based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and series creator Neil Gaiman, Good Omens is full of weird and wonderful quirks that only their stories could contain.

Take the third and most recent episode in the series for example where the opening credits don't roll until 30 minutes of the way through.

Not only that but Good Omens has managed to assemble a cast of actors that would make most Hollywood movies jealous with the likes of David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand and a whole host of other huge names.

One name that many may not be overly familiar with, however, is Adria Ajorna who takes on the role of Anathema Device in the series.

MORE FROM THIS ACTRESS: See more of Adria Ajorna in Netflix's 6 Underground

Meet Good Omens' Anathema Device

We meet Anathema Device in Good Omens' second episode, titled The Book.

We learn that her character is a descendant of a 16th-century witch who wrote a book prophecising the coming of the antichrist and how to discover his whereabouts.

The book is passed down through the witch's family until it ends up in the hands of Anathema Device who uses it to track down the evil antichrist.

However and quite by chance, she is hit by Crowley and Arizaphale's car and the pair offer to take her home. Dazed and confused, Anathema leaves the book in the car, giving Arizaphale and Crowley the knowledge of where to find the antichrist.

FAMILIAR FACE: Yes, that was Jack Whitehall you saw in Good Omens

Introducing Adria Ajorna

Anathema Device is played in Good Omens by Puerto Rican actress Adria Ajorna.

The 27-year-old actress was born in San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Pico but moved to Mexico City where she lived until she was 12.

Adria's father, Ricardo Arjona, is a Guatemalan singer-songwriter and is one of the most successful Latin American musicians of all time.

Ricardo's inspiration is clear as, after living in Miami for six years, Adria moved to New York City on her own at the age of 18.

While working as a waitress, Adria studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute which boasts prestigious alumni such as Alec Baldwin, Laura Dern, Chris Evans, Angelina Jolie, John Voight and many, many more.

What else has Adria Ajorna been in?

Two years after arriving in NYC, Adria earned her first role in a 2012 short film by the name of Loss.

This was followed up in 2014 by her first proper TV role which came in Unforgettable.

Following on from that, the 27-year-old actress has gone onto appear in just shy of 20 roles with her biggest appearances so far coming in the likes of Pacific Rim: Uprising, True Detective, Emerald City and she's even had a voice acting role on the video game Fortnite.

Adria is set for big things in 2020 with roles in the upcoming films Morbius and Sweet Girl.

Good Omens, meanwhile, continues on BBC One on Wednesday, February 5th with the first three episodes available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, the full series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.