‘Good move’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to club announcement

Ryan Sessegnon and Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 13, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Kyle Walker-Peters has joined Southampton on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the departure of Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton.

Walker-Peters has joined Southampton on loan from Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was struggling for playing time at Spurs this season, with the right-back playing just 242 minutes in the Premier League and only 90 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the announcement that the Englishman has left for the Saints on loan.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Good move for Kyle Walker-Peters?

Walker-Peters has yet to establish himself in the Tottenham first team, and a loan move away from the North London outfit this month was needed.

The 22-year-old will get a decent amount of playing time at Southampton in the coming weeks and months if he does well, and he could return to Spurs in the summer of 2020 a better player and in a better position to challenge for a regular spot in the first team.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern Muenchen and Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

