‘Good move’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to club announcement

Kyle Walker-Peters has joined Southampton on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Walker-Peters has joined Southampton on loan from Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was struggling for playing time at Spurs this season, with the right-back playing just 242 minutes in the Premier League and only 90 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Good luck KWP, please come back to us 10x the player and solve our right back problems forever x — Dan (@thfcdxn) January 29, 2020

Good luck Kyle. Let the world see your talent. — Dan (@YidVids) January 29, 2020

Good move — sonaldo(@SonTwoThree) January 29, 2020

He’s gonna do bits — Tøm (@TomCOYS) January 29, 2020

Kyle Walker did the same and went to villa on loan. Came back a different player. Hopefully KWP does the same. — Liam Bunning (@liam_bunz) January 29, 2020

This isn’t a goodbye Kyle, work hard and come back prove to the people you need that you can play for us. #OneOfOurOwn — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) January 29, 2020

About time this club gave this lad a loan, he hasn't moaned and complained as he's trusted the process but the club has done him bad — Billy Mcgon (@billytheyido) January 29, 2020

Good move. Hopefully significant game time for him. — HotspurIrish (@HotspurIrish) January 29, 2020

Good move for Kyle Walker-Peters?

Walker-Peters has yet to establish himself in the Tottenham first team, and a loan move away from the North London outfit this month was needed.

The 22-year-old will get a decent amount of playing time at Southampton in the coming weeks and months if he does well, and he could return to Spurs in the summer of 2020 a better player and in a better position to challenge for a regular spot in the first team.