Gerrard 'confident' of new signing after Rangers injury, comments on linked-away Ibrox duo

Rangers beat Ross County 2-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told he Glasgow Evening Times that he is 'confident' a new signing could arrive at Ibrox before tomorrow's deadline.

The Gers were looking for a big response after Sunday's defeat at Hearts, and they picked up a crucial win over Ross County.

Subscribe

Jermain Defoe turned from a bouncing ball and fired home the opener, before he flicked on for Scott Arfield to finish the game with a second after the break.

Rangers got back to winning ways, but it wasn't all good news as Defoe was stretchered off with an injury that could keep him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Rangers arguably already needed one more striker to add to Defoe and Alfredo Morelos, but the need has been exacerbated by Defoe's injury.

Now, Gerrard has admitted that it's possible that Rangers move for a striker, and Defoe's injury may alter plans ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Gerrard added that he is 'confident' Rangers could add signings before the deadline, but Defoe's injury must be assessed first before any move is made.

“Possibly [we could go into the market for a striker]. I haven’t spoken to Ross Wilson about that situation yet. We have a couple of things brewing besides that,” said Gerrard. “It might alter a few things, it depends on the extent of the injury. We’ll decide from there. In general, I’m confident we could add before the window closes. We will also assess Jermain’s situation and go from there.”

Gerrard was also asked about wingers Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker, who were on the bench against Ross County despite the Daily Record claiming that they're available this week, and he suggested that there have been no calls or bids for either of them – but didn't rule out their potential exits.

“Not that I’ve heard. We haven’t had any calls or bids for those two,” he added.