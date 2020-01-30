'Game changer': Some rival fans cannot believe deal Rangers are reportedly doing

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is seemingly about to add to his Ibrox ranks.

Rangers are set to sign the son of a footballing legend ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

According to HLN, Ianis Hagi is on his way to Rangers ahead of an initial six-month loan to Steven Gerrard's side.

Hagi's father, Gheorghe, is best known for his spells at Real Madrid and Barcelona in the early-to-mid 1999s and starred for Romania at international level.

But the younger Hagi can play a bit too, as England learned the hard way at last summer's European Under-21 Championship.

And his displays in Italy led to a £3.6 million move to Genk, for whom he played Champions League football earlier in the campaign.

But while his spell in Belgium has not gone quite to plan, despite yielding three goals and four assists in 19 games, some rival fans are convinced that Hagi's capture is a coup for Rangers.

Rangers getting Hagi is a game changer — Sean (@wolves_1990) January 30, 2020

Remember a couple of summers ago hagi in that Romania team for the under 21s was absolutely brilliant could be a exciting signing for rangers am sure hes a number 10 — Andy hynes (@andyhy88) January 30, 2020

Ianis Hagi to Rangers is absolutely incredible. What a deal that is! — Sam (@SK_arsenal) January 30, 2020

How and why is Hagi going to Rangers? — matty (@MattyWoods_1909) January 30, 2020

Who knew Genk didn’t need Ianis Hagi right now? Good move for the player and Rangers in my opinion #RangersFC — What A Load Of Waffle (@walow_pbfl) January 30, 2020

Ianis Hagi could be a massive coup for Rangers — billy (@billymcfc_) January 30, 2020

€5m option to buy Hagi at the end of his loan? That’s a ******* bargain for Rangers. — P (@BielsaBall) January 30, 2020

Hagi signing for Rangers is unreal business. I watched him 3 times last year and he was mustard. Both footed. Scoring goals and creating chances for others...what a chance he has in the shop window for the summer if it’s only a loan — shaun (@whiskalifa_) January 30, 2020

Ianis Hagi would be a great signing for Rangers, young and knows where the goal is ⚽️⚽️ — Antonio Mango (@AntonioMango4) January 30, 2020

Great loan signing in Ianis Hagi for Rangers. — On Me Head Son! (@Danielfloyd1981) January 30, 2020

If we wanted a midfielder, Ianis Hagi would’ve been the one! On his way to Rangers by the looks #ReadingFC — Tony Dempster (@DempsterTony) January 30, 2020

According to HLN, Rangers' Hagi agreement will include a purchase option of around £4.2m.

The 21-year-old, who counts Fiorentina and Viitorul Constanța as former clubs, has 10 full caps for Romania.

Rangers fans - how excited are you by Hagi's arrival?