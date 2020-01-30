Quick links

'Game changer': Some rival fans cannot believe deal Rangers are reportedly doing

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is seemingly about to add to his Ibrox ranks.

Gheorghe Hagi (Romania) in action during a first round match of the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Colombia lost to Romania 3-1.

Rangers are set to sign the son of a footballing legend ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

According to HLN, Ianis Hagi is on his way to Rangers ahead of an initial six-month loan to Steven Gerrard's side.

Hagi's father, Gheorghe, is best known for his spells at Real Madrid and Barcelona in the early-to-mid 1999s and starred for Romania at international level.

But the younger Hagi can play a bit too, as England learned the hard way at last summer's European Under-21 Championship.

Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain.

And his displays in Italy led to a £3.6 million move to Genk, for whom he played Champions League football earlier in the campaign.

But while his spell in Belgium has not gone quite to plan, despite yielding three goals and four assists in 19 games, some rival fans are convinced that Hagi's capture is a coup for Rangers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

€5m option to buy Hagi at the end of his loan? That’s a ******* bargain for Rangers.

— P (@BielsaBall) January 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

According to HLN, Rangers' Hagi agreement will include a purchase option of around £4.2m.

The 21-year-old, who counts Fiorentina and Viitorul Constanța as former clubs, has 10 full caps for Romania.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

