European giants reportedly trying for £5.5m player after alleged Wolves bid

Nelson Oliveira has been linked with a January move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sporting CP have turned their attention to a reported Wolverhampton Wanderers target after the Aston Villa-linked Mehdi Taremi proved too expensive, according to A Bola.

The Portuguese giants have already signed one new striker this month in Andraz Sporar, but are said to want another before Friday's transfer deadline.

And the website claims that Nelson Oliveira - for whom Wolves have offered £3.8 million, according to The Mail - is one player Sporting are trying to sign on an initial loan deal.

Oliveira, who plays for AEK Athens, has a £5.5m release clause which Wolves are reluctant to trigger, according to The Express and Star.

And whether or not Sporting could tempt the Greek giants into loaning the 28-year-old former Benfica and Nottingham Forest player remains to be seen.

But Oliveira has already expressed a desire to leave AEK - albeit for Wolves - according to Sport24.

How much Rio Ave are asking for Taremi is also unclear.

The Iranian features on Aston Villa's list of strikers under consideration, according to Sky.

Aston Villa's local rivals Wolves already employ a number of Portuguese players and staff.