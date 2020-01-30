'Don't leave': Arsenal fans respond to £30m man's latest tweet

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has been linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans have urged Dani Ceballos not to leave after his latest message on Twitter.

Ceballos has been linked with an exit from Arsenal for much of the January transfer window so far, with the London Evening Standard suggesting that he could look to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled for game time at Arsenal since joining, with injury curtailing his progress.

However, Arsenal fans are desperate to see Ceballos stick with them for the rest of the season.

And they have urged Ceballos to stay on social media website Twitter, amid worries that he could make an early departure.

Stay and fight Dani. We love you. — Aid (@HandofArteta) January 29, 2020

So grateful to have you at our club ❤️ — LenoLucky (@LenoLuckyy) January 29, 2020

Alright Hermano...let's stay until the summer and make history here — CHRlS (@TCP_13) January 29, 2020

pls stay with us, we love u @DaniCeballos46 — Osman Acarsoy (@OsmanAcarsoy1) January 29, 2020

Please stay Dani — Luis Zuniga (@luisz1195) January 29, 2020

Stay and fight. Don't leave, Danny stone! — La Armería (@Armeria_Gunner) January 29, 2020

Mikel Arteta has generally not seen Ceballos as anything more than a squad player at Arsenal so far.

The Real Madrid loanee has only made 11 Premier League starts this term, and has not made it off the bench in Arsenal’s last four league games.

El Desmarque has suggested that Arsenal can sign Ceballos for £30 million, but unless he makes a greater impact soon it seems unlikely they will pay up.