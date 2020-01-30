Quick links

'Don't leave': Arsenal fans respond to £30m man's latest tweet

John Verrall
Dani Ceballos of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Standard Liege at Emirates Stadium on October 03,...
Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has been linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans have urged Dani Ceballos not to leave after his latest message on Twitter.

Ceballos has been linked with an exit from Arsenal for much of the January transfer window so far, with the London Evening Standard suggesting that he could look to leave the Emirates Stadium.

 

The Spanish midfielder has struggled for game time at Arsenal since joining, with injury curtailing his progress.

However, Arsenal fans are desperate to see Ceballos stick with them for the rest of the season.

And they have urged Ceballos to stay on social media website Twitter, amid worries that he could make an early departure.

Mikel Arteta has generally not seen Ceballos as anything more than a squad player at Arsenal so far.

The Real Madrid loanee has only made 11 Premier League starts this term, and has not made it off the bench in Arsenal’s last four league games.

El Desmarque has suggested that Arsenal can sign Ceballos for £30 million, but unless he makes a greater impact soon it seems unlikely they will pay up.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

