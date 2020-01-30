Quick links

'Yes': Manager admits reported Arsenal target is free to leave

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly set to offer Cedric Soares a new Premier League chance after a fine spell at Southampton.

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that Arsenal target Cedric Soares is free to leave St Mary’s before Friday’s transfer deadline, in quotes reported by the Mail.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made no secret about his desire to bring in a full-back or two before the end of the January window with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles forced to fill in over recent months.

 

And it seems that the new Arsenal boss is going to get his mitts on an established international with bags of Premier League experience. What’s more Cedric is cheap, with his contract expiring in the summer, and adaptable enough to play on the right or the left if required.

The former Sporting Lisbon flyer, then, ticks a whole lot of boxes.

According to the Sun, Cedric is set to join the London giants for £5 million. And, after Southampton landed Kyle Walker-Peters to fill his shoes, Hasenhuttl has admitted that the long-serving 28-year-old has one foot out of the door.

“Yes (he can go). The fact is that he's out of contract in the summer,” said the former RB Leipzig coach.

Cedric is unlikely to oust Hector Bellerin or a fully-fit Kieran Tierney at Arsenal but a player with his versatility and defensive nous will surely represent an intelligent, affordable addition to Arteta’s squad.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

