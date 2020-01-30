'Would be risky': Coach warns reported £2.5m Derby target about Rams move

Phillip Cocu's Championship strugglers Derby County reportedly want to sign Poland international Kamil Jozwiak from Lech Poznan.

Kamil Jozwiak has been warned about making a move to Derby County in the final hours of the January transfer window, with Lech Poznan’s manager suggesting that he would be risking his place in Poland’s Euro 2020 squad while speaking to Sport.

With a major European tournament just a few months away, Jozwiak is well placed to earn a spot in Jerzy Brzeczek’s 23-man roster.

The speedy winger made his international debut in Poland’s most recent outing, a 3-2 triumph over Slovenia in November, with his ever-improving displays for Lech Poznan seeing the 21-year-old establish himself as one of his country’s most exciting talents.

But a mid-season move to England could go one of two ways.

Either Jozwiak goes from strength to strength at Derby, proving himself in one of the continent’s most enthralling leagues. Or, on the other hand, he struggles to adapt, falls out of favour and ends up watching Robert Lewandowski and co form the comfort of his own home.

That is the point Lech Poznan coach Dariusz Zuraw was at pains to make as the transfer deadline looms.

'Risky'

“I talked to him. Kamil knows that it is a few months until the Euros, and he really wants to go to (the tournament),” Zuraw said. “But for him to be called up, he must play regularly. Changing his club (in January) would be risky.”

According to Wyborcza, Derby recently entered advanced negotiations over a deal to bring the £2.5 million rated winger to Pride Park, though it is far from certain that Lech Poznan will let him go this week.

A player who has produced a career-best four goals already this season, earning comaprisons to Poland and Dortmund legend Jakub Blaszczykowski along the way, could be exactly what Derby are crying out for.

With Florian Jozefzoon out of favour and Tom Lawrence as erratic as ever, Phillip Cocu is worryingly short of pace and end-product in the wide areas - and Jozwiak is hardly lacking in either of those departments.