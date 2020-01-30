Sunderland reportedly want £800k international who Parkinson calls 'a real outlet'

League One Sunderland want a new left-back and Swansea City's Championship outcast Declan John could be the answer for the Black Cats.

Sunderland are interested in signing Declan John from Swansea City in the final hours of the January transfer window, according to the Northern Echo, with Phil Parkinson labelling the Welsh international ‘a real outlet’.

It is fair to say 2020 has started pretty well for the Black Cats.

A hard-fought 1-0 win at Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday night lifted the Wearsiders into fifth in the League One table and, after a couple of astute additions, Parkinson’s play-off seeking squad now looks full of experience and quality.

Bailey Wright and Josh Scowen, who arrived from Bristol City and QPR respectively, have both sealed promotion from the third-tier before. And Kyle Lafferty, if he stays fit and focused, could be the reliable goalscorer Sunderland have lacked since Josh Maja’s departure 12 months ago.

With the window set to slam shut on Friday, there is now one more position that needs strengthening: left-back.

Denver Hume is the only natural option in Parkinson’s squad after the departures of Bryan Oviedo and Laurens de Bock and, according to The Echo, Sunderland could offer Swansea’s £800,000 forgotten man an escape route.

“He’s someone we have inquired about,” Parkinson admitted. “He’s similar to Denver in terms of his pace and being a real outlet on that side. He’s someone we’ve asked about.”

A former Cardiff City youngster impressed north of the border at Rangers but he has struggled for game-time at Swansea, particularly since Jake Bidwell arrived at the Liberty Stadium from QPR.

With just 18 minutes of Championship football under his belt this season, John would surely relish a fresh start at the Stadium of Light.