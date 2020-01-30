Sheffield United will reportedly sign £15.75m man; another Blades target pictured with Wilder

Chris Wilder's Premier League surprise packages are reportedly set to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Panagiotis Retsos and Genk's Sander Berge.

It’s fair to say few would have expected the Blades to be sitting just a point behind Manchester United with just four months remaining in their first top-flight campaign in over a decade.

Chris Wilder’s high-flying side have certainly made a mockery of the pre-season predictions. And one of Europe’s most attracting footballing teams are now seemingly set to strengthen their ranks with two of the most promising young talents around.

Norway international Berge, a dynamic playmaker who has caught the eye of clubs all over the continent after inspiring Genk to the Jupiler League title last season, is expected to become Sheffield United’s new record signing.

HLN published a photo of Berge, who is expected to cost around £21.5 million, meeting Wilder face to face on Thursday with an official unveiling now looking like a matter of time.

And Berge will be joined at Brammal Lane by Greece U21 captain Retsos.

The Mail reports that the versatile defender, who has struggled for game-time at Leverkusen since his £15.75 million move from Olympiakos three years ago, is set to join on loan for the rest of the season.

A classy, ball-playing performer, Retsos will have his work cut out however if he wants to thrive in Wilder’s patented ‘overlapping centre-back’ system – though he certainly has the requisite skill set.