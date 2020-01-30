Report: West Brom will have to break transfer record for £20m-rated target

West Bromwich Albion's Championship campaign has collapsed since Grady Diangana got injured; the West Ham starlet is key to their Premier League hopes.

West Ham United will ask for ‘at least’ £20 million for Grady Diangana if West Bromwich Albion want to sign the England U21 international on a permanent basis, according to the Birmingham Mail.

With the relegation-threatened Hammers looking short of pace, skill and inspiration in the final third, David Moyes’s side would have to be mad to consider selling one of the most exciting young attackers in the British game.

Diangana has always been highly rated at the London Stadium but his exhilarating performances on loan at West Brom have taken the Championship by storm.

A real street footballer who loves to leave full-backs dazed and dazzled, Diangana has produced five goals and six assists for Slaven Bilic’s side, and it is no coincidence that West Brom have failed to win any of their last six games without their hamstrung talisman in the starting XI.

The Sun claims that the Baggies would love to keep Diangana at the Hawthorns with a potential £10 million deal on the cards. But, according to the Birmingham Mail, West Brom would have to double their offer – and then some – to convince West Ham to cash in.

Then again, if the Congo-born wonder-kid recovers from his recent injury problems and fires the Baggies to promotion, don’t rule out the prospect of Diangana replacing the talented yet inconsistent Felipe Anderson in West Ham’s starting XI next season.

West Brom’s current record signing is Oliver Burke, who cost £15 million in 2017.