Report: Tottenham planning new bid for January target; £21m price-tag could be reduced

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are running out of time to bring a new striker to the Premier League but La Liga outfit Real Sociedad might sell Willian Jose.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a second bid for Willian Jose before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Independent, after Real Sociedad rejected their initial £10 million offer.

It’s probably best to leave your pre-conceived notions of Brazilian attackers at the door when looking at Willian Jose. The one-time Real Madrid youngster is less jogo bonito, more mid-90s target man.

A barrel-chested number nine who looks almost tailor-made for English football, Jose is at his best when pinning defenders, clattering headers or thumping emphatic close-range strikes into the net.

According to the Independent, Tottenham are hoping to bring this old-school goalscorer to North London in the next 30 hours or so as they look to finally fill the void created by Harry Kane’s long-term injury blow.

Sociedad have already rejected £10 million, a bid with Daniel Levy’s fingerprints all over it, for a striker with a £58.5 million release clause in his contract.

But with Willian Jose making it clear that he is determined to seize a potentially life-changing opportunity, the La Liga outfit are considering reducing their £21 million valuation.

The former Las Palmas star, who has hit double figures in each of his last three seasons in Spain’s top flight, has been left of the Sociedad side since those links with Spurs emerged two weeks ago.

And with Tottenham set to miss out on Edinson Cavani, Krzysztof Piatek, Olivier Giroud and co, Willian Jose is one of the few remaining options.