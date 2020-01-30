Quick links

Sheffield United

Premier League

Eredivisie

Report: Sheffield United target arrives in Yorkshire; Wilder excited by his speed

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder Coach of Sheffield United in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall and Sheffield United at The Den on January 25, 2020 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chris Wilder is reportedly set to bring a new striker to the Premier League with former Ajax flop Richairo Zivkovic heading to Bramall Lane.

Richario Zivkovic of Holland U21 during the match between Holland U21 v Belgium U21 at the De Vijverberg on March 22, 2018 in Doetinchem Netherlands

Chris Wilder feels Richairo Zivkovic is capable of adding raw pace to his Sheffield United attack, according to Sky Sports, with the Dutchman touching down in the Steel City on Wednesday.

With a club-record deal for Genk talisman Sander Berge seemingly entering it’s final stages, plus the impending arrival of Greek U21 captain Panagiotis Retsos, speculation surrounding a potential deal for Zivkovic appears to have gone somewhat under the radar.

A one-time Ajax forward who was labelled the ‘next Arjen Robben’ during his formative years at Groningen, the 23-year-old is expected to join Berge and Retsos at Bramall Lane before Friday’s transfer deadline.

 

And, according to Sky, Zivkovic was in Sheffield yesterday to finalise the switch with Wilder feeling that he can provide explosive speed in the final third.

The Blades currently have a variety of strikers with different strengths but Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp and Lys Mousset are all more comfortable dropping deep to link play rather than running in behind.

Sheffield United's Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick celebrate after they went 1-0 up during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane on...

Zivkovic, then, could give the high-flying Blades something a little different. And, after flopping at Ajax and eventually rocking up in the Chinese second tier, this is an opportunity the former Holland U21 internationally really cannot afford to miss.

Zivkovic scored 21 goals for Changchun Yatai last season, a career-best tally.

(L-R) Richario Zivkovic of Holland U21, Aristote Nkaka Bazunga of Belgium U21 during the match between Holland U21 v Belgium U21 at the De Vijverberg on March 22, 2018 in Doetinchem...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch