Report: Sheffield United target arrives in Yorkshire; Wilder excited by his speed

Chris Wilder is reportedly set to bring a new striker to the Premier League with former Ajax flop Richairo Zivkovic heading to Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder feels Richairo Zivkovic is capable of adding raw pace to his Sheffield United attack, according to Sky Sports, with the Dutchman touching down in the Steel City on Wednesday.

With a club-record deal for Genk talisman Sander Berge seemingly entering it’s final stages, plus the impending arrival of Greek U21 captain Panagiotis Retsos, speculation surrounding a potential deal for Zivkovic appears to have gone somewhat under the radar.

A one-time Ajax forward who was labelled the ‘next Arjen Robben’ during his formative years at Groningen, the 23-year-old is expected to join Berge and Retsos at Bramall Lane before Friday’s transfer deadline.

And, according to Sky, Zivkovic was in Sheffield yesterday to finalise the switch with Wilder feeling that he can provide explosive speed in the final third.

The Blades currently have a variety of strikers with different strengths but Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp and Lys Mousset are all more comfortable dropping deep to link play rather than running in behind.

Zivkovic, then, could give the high-flying Blades something a little different. And, after flopping at Ajax and eventually rocking up in the Chinese second tier, this is an opportunity the former Holland U21 internationally really cannot afford to miss.

Zivkovic scored 21 goals for Changchun Yatai last season, a career-best tally.