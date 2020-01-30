Report: Seven-figure price-tag could stop Wolves signing player they have made two bids for

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to bring AEK Athens talisman Nelson Oliveira back to the Premier League.

Nelson Oliveira’s return to England remains up in the air with Wolverhampton Wanderers put off by the price-tag AEK Athens have slapped on their star striker, according to the Express and Star.

Nuno Espirito Santo made no secret of his desire for new signings this month and, belatedly at least, Wolves’ recruitment team have answered his call.

The Black Country giants are set to complete the protracted addition of Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence, with a £17 million deal making the fleet-footed Portugal international the third biggest signing in the club’s history.

Whether he is the only Iberian talent to arrive at Molineux from Greek football, however, remains to be seen.

The Express and Star reports that Wolves could still make a move for ex-Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Swansea striker Oliveira, but his price-tag is proving rather prohibitive so far.

Considering that Wolves are hardly short of cash these days, their reluctance to trigger Oliveira’s £5.5 million release clause feels rather odd. So far, the Midland outfit have offered a maximum of £3.8 million – a fee that AEK were never going to accept for a striker who has ten goals in 21 games (Mail).

A man once labelled Portugal’s answer to Eric Cantona during his formative years at Benfica, Oliveira has hardly set the world alight during previous spells in English football but Wolves need a striker and fast.

After selling Patrick Cutrone to Fiorentina, Raul Jimenez is now the only senior centre-forward in Wolves’ squad.