Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: Seven-figure price-tag could stop Wolves signing player they have made two bids for

Danny Owen
Nuno Espirito Santo the manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to bring AEK Athens talisman Nelson Oliveira back to the Premier League.

Official Superleague 2019-20 photoshoot, Nelson Oliveira Forward, AEK FC,August 18, 2019, Spata, Greece. Photo by: Nikos Mitsouras

Nelson Oliveira’s return to England remains up in the air with Wolverhampton Wanderers put off by the price-tag AEK Athens have slapped on their star striker, according to the Express and Star.

Nuno Espirito Santo made no secret of his desire for new signings this month and, belatedly at least, Wolves’ recruitment team have answered his call.

The Black Country giants are set to complete the protracted addition of Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence, with a £17 million deal making the fleet-footed Portugal international the third biggest signing in the club’s history.

 

Whether he is the only Iberian talent to arrive at Molineux from Greek football, however, remains to be seen.

The Express and Star reports that Wolves could still make a move for ex-Nottingham Forest, Norwich City and Swansea striker Oliveira, but his price-tag is proving rather prohibitive so far.

Nelson Oliveira of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on December 29, 2015 in Cardiff, Wales.

Considering that Wolves are hardly short of cash these days, their reluctance to trigger Oliveira’s £5.5 million release clause feels rather odd. So far, the Midland outfit have offered a maximum of £3.8 million – a fee that AEK were never going to accept for a striker who has ten goals in 21 games (Mail).

A man once labelled Portugal’s answer to Eric Cantona during his formative years at Benfica, Oliveira has hardly set the world alight during previous spells in English football but Wolves need a striker and fast.

After selling Patrick Cutrone to Fiorentina, Raul Jimenez is now the only senior centre-forward in Wolves’ squad.

Nelson Oliveira of Norwich City clashed with Mile Jedinak of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on April 1, 2017 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch