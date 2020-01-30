Report: Rangers agree move to bring £7m star to Ibrox

Romania international Ianis Hagi is reportedly set to join Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers from Belgian champions Genk.

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign £7 million Romania international Ianis Hagi on loan from Genk for the rest of the season, according to Het Laaste Nieuws.

And here we all were thinking that Sheffield United-bound Sander Berge was going to be the only midfielder bidding farewell to the Belgian champions today. Reports linking Hagi with a move to Ibrox have certainly come right out of the blue, after all.

HLN stats that the two-footed playmaker is on his way to Scotland with Steven Gerrard’s side suddenly reaching a verbal agreement to loan Hagi until July.

Ianis, the son of the legendary Romanian Gheorghe Hagi, certainly has a long way to go if he is to follow in the footsteps of his esteemed father but, at 21, he is just getting started.

A Turkish-born forward with a wonderful range of passing and the ability to carry the ball beautifully with both feet, Hagi Jr already has ten international caps to his name though he is yet to really live up to such exalted expectations at club level.

In 19 games for Genk, Hagi has produced three goals and four assists, though a player who joined for £7 million last summer has found game time hard to come by as the season has progressed.

"I am sure that Ianis will have a great career," Hagi Senior told Goal last year after his fleet-footed offspring fired Romania to the semi-finals of the U21 European Championships in Italy.

"He's an ideal No.10. I hope that he can become better than I was."

With Scott Arfield struggling for form in recent months, Hagi could potentially succeed the former Burnley man as the player capable of providing a cerebral link between Rangers’ hard-working attack and their lethal centre-forwards.