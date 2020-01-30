Report: Leicester have bid rejected for £25m-rated Premier League player

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City reportedly want Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard and this impacts Derby County and Middlesbrough's Filip Benkovic hopes.

Leicester City have failed with a bid for Southampton’s £25 million-rated centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, according to the Mirror (30 January, page 53) and this could have repercussions for Filip Benkovic’s future.

The Foxes might have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League right now but, with 36-year-old Wes Morgan well into the autumn of his career, manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in reinforcements before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The ongoing links with Vestergaard have raised plenty of eyebrows, however, not least because the giant Dane was hauled off at half-time during Southampton’s humiliating 9-0 home defeat against Leicester in October.

But the 2016 Premier League champions are seemingly willing to overlook the fact that Vestergaard has endured a season to forget on the South Coast.

Southampton, however, are not looking to sell any members of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad this month and, according to the Mirror, they have turned down an opening bid from Leicester for a player who moved to St Mary's for £18 million almost two years ago.

With the future of a former Borussia Monchengladbach star uncertain, another centre-half is being forced to endure an agonising wait until the end of the transfer window.

£13 million forgotten man Benkovic hasn’t played a second of Premier League football all season but his chances of joining Derby County or Middlesbrough on loan rest solely on whether Leicester can bring in a replacement.

According to the Mirror, the Croatian’s move is ‘on ice’. And there is a genuine chance that Benkovic could find himself stuck in the reserves until May.