Quick links

Leicester City

Southampton

Middlesbrough

Derby County

Premier League

Report: Leicester have bid rejected for £25m-rated Premier League player

Danny Owen
Brendan Rodgers the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City reportedly want Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard and this impacts Derby County and Middlesbrough's Filip Benkovic hopes.

Theo Walcott of Everton holds off Jannik Vestergaard of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 09, 2019 in...

Leicester City have failed with a bid for Southampton’s £25 million-rated centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, according to the Mirror (30 January, page 53) and this could have repercussions for Filip Benkovic’s future.

The Foxes might have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League right now but, with 36-year-old Wes Morgan well into the autumn of his career, manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in reinforcements before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The ongoing links with Vestergaard have raised plenty of eyebrows, however, not least because the giant Dane was hauled off at half-time during Southampton’s humiliating 9-0 home defeat against Leicester in October.

 

But the 2016 Premier League champions are seemingly willing to overlook the fact that Vestergaard has endured a season to forget on the South Coast.

Southampton, however, are not looking to sell any members of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad this month and, according to the Mirror, they have turned down an opening bid from Leicester for a player who moved to St Mary's for £18 million almost two years ago.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool is tackled by Jannik Vestergaard of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on August 17, 2019 in...

With the future of a former Borussia Monchengladbach star uncertain, another centre-half is being forced to endure an agonising wait until the end of the transfer window.

£13 million forgotten man Benkovic hasn’t played a second of Premier League football all season but his chances of joining Derby County or Middlesbrough on loan rest solely on whether Leicester can bring in a replacement.

According to the Mirror, the Croatian’s move is ‘on ice’. And there is a genuine chance that Benkovic could find himself stuck in the reserves until May.

Filip Benkovic of Leicester City warms up ahead of the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Swansea at The King Power Stadium on August 13, 2018 in Leicester, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch