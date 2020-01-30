Quick links

Report: Ex-Tottenham youngster could join Arsenal, 18 months after Spurs exit

Danny Owen
Noni Madueke left Spurs for PSV Eindhoven in 2018; now a Premier League return beckons with Wolves and Mikel Arteta's Gunners both linked.

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Noni Madueke could reportedly be on his way back to England with Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers hoping to sign the PSV Eindhoven starlet, according to the Mail.

Back in June 2018, an England youth international had hands wringing in North London.

Spurs were desperate to keep hold of a dazzling young attacker who was highly admired by Mauricio Pochettino but, despite their best efforts, Madueke turned down a contract extension in favour of a move to Holland (Sun).

 

And, just 18 months later, a teenage talent with a wand of a left-foot could be about to make a rather contentious return to the English capital.

Tottenham’s bitter rivals Arsenal are interested, according to The Mail, with Madueke considering his future after finding first-team football at PSV harder to come by than he might have expected, despite contributing 17 goals and assists in 16 reserve-team games this season.

Wolves are also in the race, the report adds. Nuno Esprito Santo’s side have already raided PSV once this month for Nigel Lonwijk, while highly-rated centre-back Justin Hubner arrived from second-tier Den Bosch.

Though if Madueke felt he had to leave Tottenham in search of senior action, the chance to return to London with Arsenal might just appeal, if he is willing to overlook his allegiance to the Gunners' white-shirted rivals.

In recent months, Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and co have established themselves as key players at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta has already shown since taking charge that giving youth a chance is one of his main principles.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

