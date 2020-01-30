Quick links

Report: Everton fail with multi-million bid for Italian; he signs new contract instead

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton talks to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in the stands prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21,...
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have reportedly failed to convince Serie A surprise packages Hellas Verona to sell Destiny Udogie to the Premier League outfit.

YEREVAN , ARMENIA - 20 July 2019; Iyenoma Destiny Udogie of Italy during the 2019 UEFA European U19 Championships group A match between Spain and Italy at the FFA Academy Stadium in...

Everton failed with a multi-million bid for the Hellas Verona defender Destiny Udogie, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, with the youngster instead committing his long-term future to the Serie A outfit.

Marcel Brands might not have won over every single Toffees fan but the director of football is undoubtedly one of the best in the business when it comes to unearthing diamonds in the rough.

After all, it’s fair to say Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Kevin Strootman, Sergio Romero and co were hardly household names before they were plucked from the undergrowth by Brands over in Holland.

 

And the brilliantly named Destiny Udogie was always likely to be one-for-the-future rather than a player capable of walking straight into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI. The fresh-faced Italian is only just getting started in the game and he is yet to establish himself among the grizzled pros at Hellas Verona.

Despite his lack of first-team minutes, however, Udogie is already attracting admiring glances from all over Europe.

Everton have made a seven-figure bid, as have French giants Monaco, but it seems the Italian has no plans to leave his homeland just yet. Instead, Udogie has signed a new long-term contract which is due to keep him in Verona until 2022.

Udogie Destiny of Italy U18 in action during the international friendly match between Italy U18 and Serbia U18 at Tre Fontane sport centre on September 9, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Hellas are currently sitting ninth in the Serie A table, no mean feet for a side who were promoted in May, and Udogie faces a challenge if he wants to establish himself in an in-form team.

With Leighton Baines’s long Everton career set to come to an end in the summer, there will soon be a place for a young pretender to challenge Lucas Digne for a first-team role. Udogie, however, will not be filling that void.

Goodison Park is not his Destiny.

Leighton Baines of Everton before the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

