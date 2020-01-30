Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace beat Dortmund to exciting talent compared to Declan Rice

Danny Owen
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson before the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Premier League Crystal Palace have reportedly beaten two Bundesliga giants to West Bromwich Albion's Championship starlet Nathan Ferguson.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The...

Crystal Palace have fought off a last-gasp attempt from Borussia Dortmund to hijack their £10 million move for West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson, according to the Sun (30 January, page 54).

Well, it was no secret that Roy Hodgson wanted reinforcements at both right-back and left-back during the January transfer window. And it seems that, with just one day remaining, Palace are on the verge of signing a player who is equally comfortable on either flank.

Ferguson, a versatile 19-year-old who has exploded onto the scene this season, is on his way to Selhurst Park with a £10 million fee agreed.

 

The England U20 international might have played just 21 senior games so far but, as West Brom fans will tell you, this is a teenager with the world at his feet. He is already a solid, combative defender and offers plenty of energy and speed in the final third too.

With the Sun reporting that none other than German giants Dortmund have tried and failed to lure Ferguson to Gelsenkirchen at the eleventh hour, it seems that Crystal Palace can toast a job well done.

Dortmund’s Revierderby rivals Schalke were also allegedly interested.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion battles with Nathan Dyer of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on...

On Wednesday, reports from the Mirror (29 January, page 55) suggested that Hodgson was considering turning his back on Palace after being left frustrated by the lack of January additions. But with owner Steve Parish set to invest £10 million in one of Britain’s brightest prospects, a veteran manager can sleep a little easier tonight.

“Nathan has a mentality that reminds me of Declan Rice. He’s only 18 on paper but his mind is 25 or 27 – he’s not a kid. He’s only a kid in a positive way in that he’s not afraid to take the ball forward and have a shot," West Brom coach Slaven Bilic told FourFourTwo.

“It’s our job to keep him humble but there’s no doubt that he has an extremely bright future and a great career in front of him.”

Queens Park Rangers Eberechi Eze is challenged by West Bromwich Albion's Nathan Ferguson during the second half of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

