Quick links

Burnley

Bristol City

Premier League

Championship

Report: Burnley finally close to signing long-time target, despite balking at £10m fee

Danny Owen
Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on October 1, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Burnley are reportedly set to sign Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill while letting Nahki Wells join the Championship outfit in return.

Josh Brownhill of Bristol City during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City at New Meadow on January 14, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

Burnley are set to finally agree a deal for Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill, according to the Mail, with Nahki Wells heading in the other direction.

The Clarets always seemed to have an advantage in the race for one of the Championship’s most underrated midfielders.

 

Brownhill, a former Manchester United youngster, was also linked with the likes of Leicester City, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace but, thanks to a certain Bermudan international, Burnley had a rather useful trick up their sleeve.

According to the Mail, Bristol City are big fans of Wells. Lee Johnson is crying out for a proven Championship goalscorer and Wells, who netted 13 times in 20 league starts on loan at QPR during the first half of the season, certainly ticks plenty of boxes for a side who lost Benik Afobe to a season-ending injury in the autumn.

Jordy De Wijs of Hull City tackling Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on...

And it seems that The Robins are even willing to sacrifice their skipper to bring the former Bradford City talisman to Ashton Gate. There has been a breakthrough in negotiations with Burnley set to belatedly land Brownhill in what is likely to be a player-plus-cash deal.

Just two days ago, the Sun (28 January, page 51) reported that the Lancashire outfit were unwilling to meet Bristol City’s £10 million price-tag for an industrious and versatile midfielder. But with Wells set to go in the other direction, Brownhill could be snapped up for half price.

Signing a player Sean Dyche has admired for ages while finding a buyer for an seldom-seen flop; talk about killing two birds with one stone.

Josh Brownhill of Bristol City applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City at Hillsborough Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Sheffield,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch