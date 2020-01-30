Report: Burnley finally close to signing long-time target, despite balking at £10m fee

Premier League Burnley are reportedly set to sign Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill while letting Nahki Wells join the Championship outfit in return.

Burnley are set to finally agree a deal for Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill, according to the Mail, with Nahki Wells heading in the other direction.

The Clarets always seemed to have an advantage in the race for one of the Championship’s most underrated midfielders.

Brownhill, a former Manchester United youngster, was also linked with the likes of Leicester City, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace but, thanks to a certain Bermudan international, Burnley had a rather useful trick up their sleeve.

According to the Mail, Bristol City are big fans of Wells. Lee Johnson is crying out for a proven Championship goalscorer and Wells, who netted 13 times in 20 league starts on loan at QPR during the first half of the season, certainly ticks plenty of boxes for a side who lost Benik Afobe to a season-ending injury in the autumn.

And it seems that The Robins are even willing to sacrifice their skipper to bring the former Bradford City talisman to Ashton Gate. There has been a breakthrough in negotiations with Burnley set to belatedly land Brownhill in what is likely to be a player-plus-cash deal.

Just two days ago, the Sun (28 January, page 51) reported that the Lancashire outfit were unwilling to meet Bristol City’s £10 million price-tag for an industrious and versatile midfielder. But with Wells set to go in the other direction, Brownhill could be snapped up for half price.

SEE ALSO: Everton lose exciting youngster as photo shows him joining Premier League rivals

Signing a player Sean Dyche has admired for ages while finding a buyer for an seldom-seen flop; talk about killing two birds with one stone.