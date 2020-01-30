Quick links

Report: Aston Villa, Newcastle and Watford in talks to sign £7.5m striker

Bundesliga striker Davie Selke is reportedly heading for the Premier League with five clubs, including Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion, interested.

Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke is in talks over a move to England with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Watford all interested, according to Bild.

At the age of 25, Selke was expected to have established himself as one of the hottest strikers in Europe by now. Instead, he is not even one of the Bundesliga’s best.

A talented centre-forward who the legendary Lothar Matheus once tipped to be Germany’s next great number nine, as reported by the Bundesliga’s official website, Selke is not even part of the international conversation now with Euro 2020 looming large.

 

The former Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig man has scored just once in his last 33 games for Hertha Berlin and, with Krzysztof Piatek expected to arrive at the Olimpiastadion from AC Milan, he is only going to slip down the pecking order if he stays at Hertha.

A parting of the ways, then, could be perfectly timed.

Bild reports that five Premier League clubs, Aston Villa, Watford, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brighton have all held talks with Selke under no illusions about what the impending addition of Piatek means for him.

A 6ft 4ins front man with a skill and balletic style that belies his rangy frame, Selke on current form would represent a major risk for a club who’s Premier League survival is likely to rest on the shoulders of a new striker.

But it’s worth remembering that, less than two years ago, Selke was in the midst of a career-best 14 goal season for a Hertha side hardly brimming with creativity.

