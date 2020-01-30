'He stays': Manager comments following £8.5m West Brom and Leeds links

Championship rivals Leeds United and West Brom both reportedly wanted Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic but Bilic and Bielsa have other ideas now.

Dinamo Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica claims that Mislav Orsic is set to stay in Croatia beyond Friday’s transfer deadline, according to Sportske Novosti, with West Brom and Leeds United set to miss out on the £8.5 million-rated forward.

With 19 goals in 26 games, plus a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta under his belt, it’s fair to say the 2019/20 season has been the making of this explosive attacker.

And, just a few days ago, it felt like only a matter of time before Orsic arrived in England with the Championship’s two two jostling for his signature, according to Sportske Novosti.

West Brom were expected to return with a third bid for the 27-year-old, who also found himself in the sights of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

But things have changed fast, leaving Orsic stuck in Zagreb for the time being. West Brom are set to follow up the signing of Callum Robinson with Hull City’s Kamil Grosicki, while Leeds ended their prolonged striker search by landing the talented RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

And Dinamo Zagreb have now confirmed that Orsic is sticking put.

“Mislav Orsic will not go to England, he stays with us,” said a clearly relieved Bjelica, who had already lost Spain international Dani Olmo to Leipzig.

“This is what the club says. I also met Orsic’s agent and he told me that there would certainly be none of that (a late-window switch).”

Orsic is now training with the rest of Dinamo’s first team with the forward set to feature in Saturday’s Croatian league clash against Slaven Belupo.